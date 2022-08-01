By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Softball: Taylor Pipkins' clutch hit lifts travel team to championship
North Forsyth rising junior Taylor Pipkins helped her Georgia Impact travel team capture the Premier Girls Fastpitch 16U national championship July 30 in Irvine, California. (File photo by Lily McGregor Photography)

North Forsyth rising junior Taylor Pipkins came through in the clutch to boost her travel softball team to a national title July 30 in Irvine, California.

With her Georgia Impact team coached by Teo Caymol trailing 2-0, Pipkins stepped to the plate in the top of the fourth. Following three consecutive walks to begin the inning, Pipkins ripped a three-run triple down the right-field line to give her side the lead in an eventual 5-2 victory.

Despite the thrill of such a big hit, the Raiders star had to hold back slightly. The tournament included a video review system, and given the magnitude of the moment, the opposing Beverly Bandits decided to challenge the call.

“It felt good when I hit it,” Pipkins was quoted as saying in an article by Extra Inning Softball. “But I was a little nervous when they were reviewing it.”

Ultimately, the call was upheld, and Pipkins scored moments later on a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 edge.

Forsyth Central standout Emily Caron helped Georgia Impact pad its lead late. The senior singled in the top of the seventh, and her pinch-runner eventually came around to score the game's final run.

Pipkins and Caron both earned spots on the 2021 FCN all-county team.