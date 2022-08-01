Softball: Taylor Pipkins' clutch hit lifts travel team to championship

North Forsyth rising junior Taylor Pipkins came through in the clutch to boost her travel softball team to a national title July 30 in Irvine, California.
With her Georgia Impact team coached by Teo Caymol trailing 2-0, Pipkins stepped to the plate in the top of the fourth. Following three consecutive walks to begin the inning, Pipkins ripped a three-run triple down the right-field line to give her side the lead in an eventual 5-2 victory.
Despite the thrill of such a big hit, the Raiders star had to hold back slightly. The tournament included a video review system, and given the magnitude of the moment, the opposing Beverly Bandits decided to challenge the call.
“It felt good when I hit it,” Pipkins was quoted as saying in an article by Extra Inning Softball. “But I was a little nervous when they were reviewing it.”
Ultimately, the call was upheld, and Pipkins scored moments later on a sacrifice fly for a 4-2 edge.
Forsyth Central standout Emily Caron helped Georgia Impact pad its lead late. The senior singled in the top of the seventh, and her pinch-runner eventually came around to score the game's final run.
Pipkins and Caron both earned spots on the 2021 FCN all-county team.