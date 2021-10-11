By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
WATCH: North alum Dalmolin catches first TD for Duke
Nicky Dalmolin
North Forsyth wide receiver Nicky Dalmolin catches a pass Aug. 30, 2019 during the Raiders' 21-7 win against Gainesville. File photo

North Forsyth alum Nicky Dalmolin caught the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career Saturday against Georgia Tech. 

Dalmolin, who graduated from North in 2020, caught a 7-yard TD pass at a critical point in the game, bringing the Blue Devils even with the Yellow Jackets with 12:33 left in the game.

Duke kicked the go-ahead field goal midway through the fourth quarter, but a 36-yard TD pass from Jeff Sims to Adonicas Sanders with 51 seconds left gave Georgia Tech a 31-27 win.

Through six games, Dalmolin has six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. 

Dalmolin holds school records at North for career receptions (171) and career receiving yards (2,068). He finished senior season in 2019 with 58 catches for 797 yards and 12 touchdowns.