Wrestling: North Forsyth finishes as Class 7A runner-up; West Forsyth rallies for 3rd

Camden County might be a machine, but for about the first half of Saturday's Class 7A duals state championship, North Forsyth threatened to throw a wrench in the Wildcats' plans for an eighth straight title.

The Raiders opened the championship bout with three falls through the first six weight classes, with Bentley Wheeler, Tristan Graham and Dylan Lyerly each pinning their opponent to help North to an 18-17 lead, but Camden County took the last eight matches and won 56-18.

West Forsyth fell 38-30 to North Paulding in the first round of the eight-team, double-elimination tournament, but the Wolverines rallied through the consolation bracket to beat Lambert [42-31], Colquitt County [34-31] and Mill Creek [42-40], finishing third in the state.

Lambert ran up against Camden in its first match of the day before falling to region foe West.

North is the state duals runner-up for the second time in school history. The Raiders also finished as the Class 6A runner-up in 2016.

"I was proud of my kids, and it was kind of like the last time we were there when we wrestled Archer," North head coach Travis Jarrard said. "Go out there and fight. Give it your best shot. Nobody backed down, nobody quit, and they came out attacking. Look at Eli [Edwards]. He's down 1-0, and hey, 'Just, go for broke,' and he did. We didn't get it, but the thing is, we won three matches and were up 18-17 after six matches."

Edwards fell 5-0 to Anthony Yancey moments after Camden County's Deonte Dozier pinned Collin Miller to give the Wildcats a 23-18 lead.

Edwards and Yancey wrestled to a scoreless tie through the first two periods before Yancey scored off an escape. Knowing North would need the points, Edwards went for the pin, but Yancey repulsed his shot and ultimately tacked on a takedown and a nearfall to pad the lead.

After the lineup turned over, Camden County collected three pins, a tech fall, a major decision and a minor decision to secure the win.

Edwards was at the heart of North's 46-19 win against Lowndes in the quarterfinals, too, when he rallied from an 11-3 deficit to pin Peyton Gunn in the third period, turning an eight-point lead into a 30-16 advantage.

"The thing about it too is, when a heavyweight goes on his back, they don't usually get up. He did it twice," Jarrard said. "Then he came back and put the kid on his back. The first time there was the injury, and the second time it was over."