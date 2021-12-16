Wrestling: No. 4 North Forsyth tops No. 3 West Forsyth in midweek clash

The first dustup of the season between North Forsyth and West Forsyth lived up to its billing, with the No. 4 Raiders beating the No. 3 Wolverines 47-20.

North collected six pins and gave up just one, winning seven of the first nine decisions and racing out to a 37-8 lead.

"They're missing some guys, and that's fine. I knew that coming in. It is what it is," North head coach Travis Jarrard said. "The match is scheduled and you wrestle who you got. We put our guys out there and we won 10 matches. It's one thing to be banged up and everything, but a 10/4 split isn't a close match. We'll see them again in the region finals."

Noah Danforth won the first bout of the night with a 16-0 tech fall against Ivan Mercado in the 132-pound weight class, but the Raiders bounced back with three straight pins courtesy of Dimitri Vostrikov [138], Christopher Henderson [145] and Bentley Wheeler [152].

Caide Daltro [160] snapped the streak with a 9-5 win over Cale Bissell, a match that halted a couple of times because of injury.



However, Bissell was able to remain in the match and stay off his back.

"He's definitely a lot better than that," Jarrard said. "He's a returning state placer and he's a senior. He had a decent day of practice yesterday, so we thought he could go. Obviously, in hindsight probably should have sat him out again and let go on Friday and see where he's at."

North won the next four weight classes, receiving pins from Cody Scroggins [170] and Collin Miller [220], plus a couple of decisions by Tristan Graham [182] and Dylan Lyerly [195].

Scroggins took down Matthew Rogers early in the match, but Rogers was able to escape and cut the lead in half. But Scroggins regained control and pinned Rogers with 19 seconds to spare in the first period.

"He started wrestling as an eighth-grader," Jarrard said. "He's a junior now, so he's got three and a half years of wrestling experience. He's just a natural and talented kid. It's just awesome to watch a kid come out here and do that, who doesn't have the years of Morris Fitness training and all that stuff. He comes in and wrestles, and he's just athletic and he gets after it."

Jay Helstone got West back on the board with a back-and-forth bout against Eli Edwards in the heavyweight match, scoring three third-quarter points to earn the win.

Moments later, after North's Arcadian Eaton pinned Riley Michaud in the 106-pound match, Reed Walker [113] accounted for the Wolverines' lone pin of the night.

It was the first meeting between the two teams this season, though it won't be the last in a competitive Region 6-7A.

"When I started, there were schools," Jarrard said. "Now any given year we've got four or five that are top 10 in the state. We've got a real good core group of kids in the county spread out at all the different school. It's just fun."