Wrestling: Raiders cruise to title at Grayson Invitational

A day after going undefeated in the Wolverine Thanksgiving Duals, the North Forsyth wrestling team went 5-0 at the Grayson Invitational.
The Raiders proved to be utterly dominant in the Gwinnett County event, scoring 70-plus points in each match.
After receiving a first-round bye, North Forsyth routed Seckinger (78-6), Grayson (72-12), Union Grove (72-9) and Shaw (72-9) to reach the finals.
Facing fellow Region 8-6A member Habersham Central, North Forsyth faced its least amount of resistance all day in a 72-3 victory to capture the title.