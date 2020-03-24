2019-20 ALL-COUNTY WRESTLING TEAMS

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Capped dominant undefeated season with a state championship in Class 7A’s 285-pound weight class.

Girls Wrestler of the Year

State’s first girls wrestling champion followed up title with appearance in Class 7A semifinals.

Coach of the Year

Led West Forsyth to a sweep in the county duals and traditionals meets. Wolverines finished third in Class 7A team duals.

First team

106 — Noah Amick, West Forsyth, So.



Region champion went 40-17 this season and finished sixth at the state meet.

113 — Mason McClung, Lambert, So.

Region champion went 41-8 this season and finished fourth at state meet and sectional meet.

120 — Davis Dobbs, Lambert, So.

Region champion went 29-8 this season and finished sixth at the state meet and second at sectional meet.

126 — Mark Metz, Pinecrest Academy, Jr.

State champion went 54-6 this season and won second straight state championship behind a 10-8 decision in the title match.

132 — AJ Riner, South Forsyth, Sr.

Region champion went 39-11 this season and finished sixth at state meet.

138 — Mikel Stowers, Forsyth Central, Jr.

Region champion went 39-17 this season and qualified for the state meet.

145 — Lucas Teillon, Lambert, Jr.

Region champion finished 52-10 this season and scored 32 pins while qualifying for the state meet.

152 — Joseph Metz, Pinecrest Academy, Sr.

State champion finished 50-2 this season and scored a 4-3 decision in the championship bout to win the title.

160 — Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth, So.

State runner-up finished 45-4 this season and pinned his way to a region championship.

170 — Avery Krippner, Forsyth Central, Jr.

State runner-up finished 49-8 this season and won a region championship.

182 — Daba Fofana, West Forsyth, Jr.

Region champion finished 36-7 this season and placed third at state meet.

195 — Branden Redecker, Forsyth Central, Sr.

State runner-up finished 31-6 this season and won a region championship.

220 — Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth, So.

State champion finished 40-5 this season and won 5-3 over Lambert sophomore Thomas Dossett in the championship match.

285 — Darius Green, Forsyth Central, Sr.

Region runner-up finished 34-12 this season and qualified for the state meet, where he won a pair of matches.

Second team

106 — Tyson Upchurch, Lambert, Jr.

Region runner-up to West Forsyth sophomore Noah Amick finished this season 39-12 and qualified for the state meet, where he won two matches.

113 — Juan Cruz, South Forsyth, Jr.

Sectional champion went 53-19 this season and finished second in region and fifth at state meet.

120 — Andrew Meersman, South Forsyth, Fr.

Region runner-up to Lambert sophomore Davis Dobbs.

126 — Sai Gudipati, South Forsyth, Jr.

Region champion finished 38-20 this season before suffering a concussion in sectionals that kept him out of state meet.

132 — Dylan Lobdell, Lambert, Fr.

State qualifier finished 41-17 this season.

138 — Adrian Gutierrez, South Forsyth, Sr.

State qualifier and region runner-up to Forsyth Central junior Mikel Stowers finished 42-21 this season.

145 — Cale Bissell, North Forsyth, So.

State qualifier finished third in region behind Lambert junior Lucas Teillon and Milton freshman Garrett Krsul.

152 — Ethan Rickert, West Forsyth, Jr.

Region champion finished 30-3 this season and placed third at state meet.

160 — Dylan Monahan, Lambert, Sr.

State qualifier finished 37-18 and placed third in region behind North Forsyth sophomore Bentley Wheeler and Milton senior Josh Golloher.

170 — Lance Corcimiglia, West Forsyth, Sr.

State qualifier finished 17-10 this season and placed third in region behind Forsyth Central junior Avery Krippner and South Forsyth freshman Cole Williams. Pinned Williams in consolation bracket of state meet.

182 — Luis Mier, Forsyth Central, Sr.

State qualifier finished 39-19 this season and placed fifth at state meet.

195 — Jay Helstone, West Forsyth, So.

State qualifier finished 15-15 this season and lost to eventual state champion Kaleb Walley at state meet.

220 — Thomas Dossett, Lambert, Sr./Arthur Marsden, Denmark Sr.

Dossett is a state runner-up who finished 34-12 this season and was sectional runner-up and region runner-up to North Forsyth sophomore Dylan Lyerly. Marsden finished 41-3 and placed third at Class 4A state meet and won a region championship.

285 — Eli Edwards, North Forsyth, So.

Finished third in region behind West Forsyth junior Dylan Fairchild and Forsyth Central senior Darius Green.

Honorable mention

113 — Chase Murray, West Forsyth, Jr.

State qualifier finished 37-21 this season and advanced to quarterfinals of Class 7A meet.

152 — Tate Bissell, North Forsyth, Sr.

Finished sixth at state meet and went 49-11 this season.

113 — Zach Recker, Denmark, So.

Finished fifth at state meet and went 12-7 this season.

220 — Spencer Bovenizer, West Forsyth, Jr.

Finished sixth at state meet and went 35-16 this season.