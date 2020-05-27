2020 ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLF TEAM

Boys Player of the Year
Jason Quinlan, West Forsyth, Sr.
University of South Carolina signee closed a strong junior golf season with a fourth-place finish at the AJGA Pinehurst Junior in August. Top golfer on a deep West Forsyth team that had its eyes on another state championship.
All-County
Peyton Balent, West Forsyth, Sr.
Valdosta State signee led the Wolverines with 39 points in Stableford-style Coal Mountain Classic. Holds the school’s record for lowest round (66).
Jackson Hilton, West Forsyth, Sr.
Tied for first place individually with 2-over 74 at North Gwinnett Invitational.
Blake Parkman, South Forsyth, Jr.
University of Georgia commit figured to take a big step for the War Eagles as a junior.
Myles Jones, Lambert, Jr.
Reigning All-State selection was low medalist (72) during Lambert’s second-place showing at Johnny Paulk Tournament.
Drew Oldham, Forsyth Central, Jr.
Central’s top golfer, Oldham finished seventh individually at Longhorn Invitational.
Bradley Boone, North Forsyth, Jr.
North Forsyth’s top returner shot 16-over 160 at last year’s Class 7A state tournament.
Honorable Mention:
Jimmy Coleman (West Forsyth), Jack Darke (Forsyth Central), Parker Duncan (South Forsyth), Bradley Boone (North Forsyth), Will Powell (Denmark), Sreyas Gentela (Denmark), Judson Kenney (Lambert), Kyle Stine (Lambert)