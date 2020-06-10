2020 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS LACROSSE TEAMS

Player of the Year
Kayla Casey, South Forsyth, Sr.
Ultimate utility player for South Forsyth, saving 63 percent of the shots that came her way in goal, adding 11 goals of her own, two assists and 28 ground balls while playing the field.
First team
A Cami Merkel, West Forsyth, Jr.
A Maddie Houlberg, West Forsyth, Jr.
A Gabby DiVirgilio, Lambert, Sr.
A Reagan Wawrek, West Forsyth, Sr.
A Ruth Ann George, South Forsyth, Jr.
M Carlee Talty, Lambert, Jr.
M Jenna Burrow, West Forsyth, So.
M Savannah Sabol, West Forsyth, Sr.
M Emma Claire Seaney, North Forsyth, So.
D Sarah Mele, South Forsyth, Sr.
D Bella Steigerwalt, West Forsyth, Jr.
D Mackenzie Lipton, Lambert, Jr.
D Sarah Beth Juneau, West Forsyth, Sr.
D Kat Conti, Lambert, Jr.
D Olivia Hill, Denmark, Sr.
G Emma Sindersine, West Forsyth, Sr.
Second team
A Maggie Bruce, West Forsyth, Jr.
A Hailey Ririe, Forsyth Central, Sr.
A Lily Athey, West Forsyth, Sr.
A Ellie Kotanian, Lambert, Fr.
A Avery Wyckoff, South Forsyth, Jr.
A Alexis Kugelman, Denmark, Sr.
M Hallie McDaniel, Denmark, So.
M Lauren Sabo, Forsyth Central, So.
M Noelle Kirley, West Forsyth, Fr.
M Jordan Stipetich, West Forsyth, Sr.
M Ansley Athey, West Forsyth, Fr.
M Morgan Tate, West Forsyth, Jr.
D Keila Reid, West Forsyth, So.
D Reese Merkel, West Forsyth, Fr.
D Sarah Mele, South Forsyth, Jr.
D Charli Fagg, West Forsyth, Sr.
D Ava Krogman, West Forsyth, Jr.
G Emma Anderson, West Forsyth, Fr.