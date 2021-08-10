2021 CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Team-by-team capsules

East Forsyth



Head coach: Amber Beck

Key runners: Alex Arrrambide (Jr.) and Kylene McDonald (Jr.)

Season outlook: Broncos head coach Amber Beck said she very much expects this season to be a growing season. East’s program hit the ground running, pushing themselves to get better all summer, according to Beck. Most notably, the Broncos will get former North Forsyth runner Alex Arrambide for his final two seasons. In his sophomore season, Arrambide won the region track title for the 1600m and 3200m. Look for him to be a strong anchor for the program.

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Nathan Dobbs

Boys 2020 results: Sixth in region

Girls 2020 results: Sixth in region

Key returners: Will Andrews (Sr.), Zach Payne (Sr.), Blake Pinchok (Jr.), Weston Woolard (Jr.), Peyton Maddox (Jr.), Shaynna Patelcyzk (Jr.), Noah Anderson (So.), Sarah-Corrine Collins (So.), Cami Malone (So.) and Katherine Perlman (So.)

Key newcomers: Lily DeLuca (Fr.)

Season outlook: The Bulldogs did not have the season they were hoping to have last year after both the boys and the girls finished sixth at the Region 6-7A meet. This year, head coach Nathan Dobbs just wants his team to improve on last year. He said his goal for both teams is to finish at least fifth in the region. Central is led by senior Zach Payne for the boys and Peyton Maddox for the girls.

Lambert

Head coach: James Tigue

Boys 2020 results: Third in region, 13th at state

Girls 2020 results: Second in region, eighth at state

Key returners: Calvin Stillwell (Sr.), Caroline Harris (Sr.), Morgan Latimer (Sr.), Matt Miller (Jr.), JT Pentland (Jr.), Bella Cammarota (Jr.), Isabelle Gaharan (Jr.), Amanda Feeney (Jr.), Maleah Lockwood (Jr.), Reid Latimer (So.) and Hayden Nicholason (So.)

Key newcomers: Brendan Surio (Sr.), Helen Grogan (Sr.), Avery Holt (Sr.), Elizabeth Padilla (Sr.), Sabrina Tapley (Sr.), Colin Nicholson (Jr.), Kushan Patel (Jr.), Courtney TIgue (Jr.), Stone Watson (Jr.), Jackson Hogsed (Fr.) and Amelia Ogden (Fr.).

Season outlook: The Longhorns ran well last year, with both the boys and the girls having top-15 finishes at the state meet. This year, head coach James Tigue said his team is losing top-notch talent — such as Cooper Bocko and Colin Chapman — but gaining depth. The boys will have between 10-12 guys competing for the top seven spots, according to Tigue. On the girls side, he said the trick will be getting his junior varsity girls ready for the season throughout the summer, and he believes they have done so.

North Forsyth

Head coach: David Shively and Chanda Childress

Boys 2020 results: Seventh in region

Girls 2020 results: Seventh in region

Key returners: Brock Casey (Jr.), Bella Courtney (Jr.) and Ian Vinson (So.) Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: The Raiders return some promising young talent on the boys side, including sophomore Ian Vinson, who was the third-fastest freshman last year at the Region 6-7A meet [18:28.38]. North will also look for junior Brock Casey to fill in the gaps. On the girls side, the Raiders must replace top runner Malena Martin and hope Bella Courtney can provide leadership as an upperclassman.

South Forsyth

Head coach: Christine Shaw

Boys 2020 results: Second in region, ninth at state

Girls 2020 results: Region champions, third at state

Key returners: Nate Verska (Sr.), Ben Bergey (Jr.), Harrison Garmon (Jr.), Janisha Patil (Jr.), Carmel Yonas (Jr.), Molly Hanlon (So.), Isabel Yonas (So.) and Adam Zorko (So.)

Key newcomers: Caroline Turner (Jr.), Wyatt Longstreth (Fr.) and Benjamin Winn (Fr.)

Season outlook: The War Eagles have the best girls runner in the state returning to their team in Carmel Yonas, who won the Class 7A individual state title last fall and helped lead South to a third-place finish in the state meet. The War Eagles also return a pair of promising sophomore runners in Isabel Yonas [fourth at region] and Molly Hanlon [15th at region]. The boys just missed a region championship and finished ninth in the state meet. The War Eagles may have lost a few top-notch runners, but Nate Verska and Ben Bergey could prove to be among the best one-two punches in the county this season.

West Forsyth

Head coach: Clayton Tillery

Boys 2020 results: Fourth in region, 14th at state

Girls 2020 results: Third in region, 10th at state

Key returners: Trent Bell (Sr.)

Key Newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: West head coach Clayton Tillery has officially been coaching the cross country team longer than his current crop of freshmen have been alive. His run of great success should be no different this year. Though he said his girls squad is young and many may not be expecting them to return to the top 10 in the state, he is planning on surprising people. Trent Bell broke the 1600m school record in the spring and should be a great leader moving forward for the Wolverines