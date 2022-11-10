2022-23 Boys Basketball Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Tyler Whitlock, fifth season

Last year’s record: 15-13 (8-4 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Stefan Davidov (Sr. SG), Chad Molloy (Sr. PG), Keinan McFarlande (Sr. P), Sean Patterson (Sr. SG)

Key newcomer: Josh Langefels (Jr. SG)

Season outlook: “Our goal is to be at our best in late January/early February. That has always been the goal of our program. We have a lot of great competition on the schedule this year that will give us a true indicator as to how good we can be.” — Tyler Whitlock

East Forsyth

Head coach: Scott Bracco, second season

Last year’s record: 11-18 ( in Region 7-3A); First Round

Key returners: Matthew Rouse (Sr. PG), Bryce Bracco (Sr. G), Davey Hyams (Sr. G), Gavin Scheu (Sr. W), Ryan Sander (Sr. G), Cannon Hunter (Jr. G), Louie Koulouvaris (So. PG)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “The East Forsyth boys basketball program has set high standards this year as they compete in arguably the toughest region in 4A. The Broncos will build on their successful season and state tournament appearance in the program's inaugural season. The Broncos will implement their up-tempo style of play with more experienced players and depth. They have a strong senior class that is excited to be the first ever graduation class.” — Scott Bracco

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Brandon Hutchins, fourth season

Last year’s record: 14-13 (4-8 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Aidan Nutty (Sr. PG), Sam Noble (Sr. SG)

Key newcomers: Kain Kim (Jr. SF), Lucas Hertzler (Jr. SG)

Season outlook: “Our expectation for this season is to continue to build on our success that we had last year. We lose some key seniors and will be extremely young, as far as varsity experience and roster-wise. Our goal every year is to make the state tournament.” — Brandon Hutchins

Lambert

Head coach: Clayton Wages, second season

Last year’s record: 15-11 (7-5 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: James Tyre (Sr.), Niko Wilson (Sr.), Keenan Gagen (Sr.), Cameron Bland (So.)

Key newcomer: William Dopfer (Fr.)

Season outlook: “Our goals and expectations for the season are to compete hard every day in practice and compete hard every single game. We believe that if we are taking care of business in the community, in the classroom and in every practice that the goals we have set for ourselves will fall into place.” — Clayton Wages

North Forsyth

Head coach: David Sokol, fourth season

Last year’s record: 15-14 (7-5 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Kal El Delgadillo (Sr. G), Will Sokol (Sr. G), Braden Mullis (Jr. G), Cole Kirouac (Jr. F), Brayden Turner (Jr. G), Cameron Martin (Sr. F), Tucker Oliver (Sr. G), Temidayo Akinrinmade (Sr. C)

Key newcomers: Brogan Casey (So. G), Ty Womack (So. G), Zach Alvarez (So. G)

Season outlook: “We expect to be highly competitive in our new region this year. We plan on to continue to improve throughout the season with a difficult non-region schedule. Our players expect the best from each other every day.” — David Sokol

South Forsyth

Head coach: Scott Givens, eighth season

Last year’s record: 12-17 (5-7 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Jackson Spitzer (Sr. F), Baylor Hicks (Sr. W), Caleb Underwood (Jr. G), Gabe Mullis (Sr. PF), DeMauri Brown (Sr. F) , Bryce Hammond (Sr. W), Brock Ferrell (Sr. G)

Key newcomers: Brandon Mankin (Jr. W), Charlie Gersmehl (Fr. PF), Payne Smith (Fr. G), Ron Kommoji (Jr. G)

Season outlook: "1. Region Championship; 2. Best Team in the County; 3. Advance in the State Tournament." — Scott Givens

West Forsyth

Head coach: Fredrick Hurt, seventh season

Last year’s record: 21-8 (10-2 in Region 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Will Moore (Jr. W), Sam Maynard (Jr. PF), Brandon Goldberger (Jr. G/W), Chase Damerell (Jr. PF)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “With us graduating so much from last year's team, three that are now playing in college, we know most people outside of our school would pick us towards the bottom of the region for this year. But we expect to play and compete as hard as humanly possible. We have some very fine young men trying out for our team and feel confident we will field a team that will make our school and community proud. Coming off the success from last year, we don’t want this year’s team to feel any pressure from that, and we as coaches will be patient in building this team. But at the same time, the bar has been set higher now, so the standard is the standard.” — Fredrick Hurt