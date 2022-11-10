2022-23 Girls Basketball Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Erik Siuta, first season

Last year’s record: 13-16 (5-7 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Emma Hempker (Jr. G/F), (Hannah Lopez So. PG), Katie Counter (Sr. F), Mallory Bryk (Sr. G), Avery Huffman (So. G, who is currently out with ACL injury)

Key newcomers: Naomi Manoj (So. G), Maria Torralba So. G), Hannah Golden (Jr. F)

Season outlook: “We only have a handful of players returning with varsity experience, so we will need to lean on them, especially in the early part of the season. Our goals this season are to establish our identity as a team, build chemistry and get better as the season goes on. If we do those things, I think we can compete in our region and give ourselves a good chance to make the state playoffs.” — Erik Siuta

East Forsyth

Head coach: Mike Hedrick, second season

Last year’s record: 20-9 (9-5 in Region 7-3A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Alison Hiddema (Sr.), Ella Holbrook (Sr.), Adeline Rosebush (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Ayla Heard (So.), Hailey Hiddema (So.), Addison Rouse (So.), Nora Swafford (Jr.)

Season outlook: “Our standards are high at East. We believe in competing for championships and becoming the first FOCO Girls program to win a state title. The #7 preseason ranking is on one hand a blessing and on another serves as motivation, as we feel we can be one of the top teams in the state. We have learned many lessons from year one; we have put together one of the hardest schedules I have seen this season from any team. We are going to work our hardest to play our best in Feb/March.” — Mike Hedrick

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Antonio Wade, second season

Last year’s record: 2-23 (2-10 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Lily Deluca (So.), Emma Barnes (So.), Hailey Berman (So.)

Key newcomer: Hanna Ihle (Fr.)

Season outlook: “Our goal this season is to improve our record and make the playoffs.” — Antonio Wade

Lambert

Head coach: Brian Moon, fourth season

Last year’s record: 14-12 (7-5 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Briley Elder (Sr. SG), Annarose Tyre (So. PG), Mckenzie Weyer (So. SG), Shelby Lawrence (Sr. W), Ashley Bolen (Sr. SG), Anna Rodriguez (Jr. PG), Zoe Zhuang (Sr. P)

Key newcomers: LeLe Morris (Fr. PG), Parker Whipple (Fr. G), Emma Elder (Fr. SG)

Season outlook: “Our main goal this year is to play with more consistency. We will have more depth than in previous years along with more experience. We will look to play at a faster pace and will look to extend our defense and hopefully apply pressure that can lead to turnovers and easy baskets. If we can accomplish that, I feel we can be competitive in our region and hopefully play well into the postseason.” — Brian Moon

North Forsyth

Head coach: Brad Kudlas, third season

Last year’s record: 24-4 (12-0 in Region 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Erin Whalen (Sr. G/F), Kamryn Gardner (Sr. G), Meredith Franklin (Sr. G), Lindsey Pirkle (Jr. F), London Weaver (So. G/F)

Key newcomers: Addison Peck (Jr. G), Josie Cheatham (Jr. G), Cassie Lane (Jr. G), Reagan Smith (Jr. G), Abby Tarver (So. F), Emma Rose (So. G), Sophia Parks (So. F), Gabbie Gliatta (Fr. G)

Season outlook: “Coming together as a team and playing as a unit. Goal is to be playing our best basketball in February and March.” — Brad Kudlas

South Forsyth

Head coach: Keith Gravitt, 20th season

Last year’s record: 20-9 (8-4 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Ava McGlockton (Sr.), Clara Morris (Sr.), Maggie Thompson (Sr.), Sharon Tolliver (Sr.), Jadyn Kniceley (Jr.), Leah Bagwell (Jr.), Allie Meyer (Jr.), Josie Crossman (Jr.), Amelia Brown (So.)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “We have lofty expectations. The regular season schedule has several challenging opponents that should be great tests. Our county and region have very tough girls basketball programs. Our players and coaching staff feel like we have a team that is capable of advancing in the state tournament. So the goal is to improve on last year’s results overall. I hate to suggest to the team that a number of wins, or specific accomplishments are THE GOAL. That can place a ceiling on where satisfaction can be found. This group of young ladies feel there is unfinished business, especially the seniors, and before they hang up their Lady War Eagle uniforms, lets make something special happen this season!” — Keith Gravitt

West Forsyth

Head coach: Molly Ranfos, second season

Last year’s record: 21–8 (8-4 in Region 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Molly Quincy (Sr. G), Katherine Bottoms (Jr. PG), Riley Pepin (Sr. P), Zaria Smith (Jr. SG)

Key newcomers: Mary Kate Leonard (Jr. P, who will be eligible in January after transferring from Denmark), Averey Glaze (So. G), Marlee Raymond (Fr. PG), Trinity Smith (Fr. SG)

Season outlook: “With having so many new players in different roles, our expectation is to compete in everything we do. A goal of ours is to focus on getting better throughout the season, compete for a region championship and make a run in the state playoffs.” — Molly Ranfos