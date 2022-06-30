2022 Forsyth County News All-County Boys Lacrosse Team

Player of the Year
Danny Kesselring, Sr. Lambert
Back-to-back Boys Lacrosse Player of the year engineered Lambert’s offense that averaged 12.4 goals per game and outscored area opponents 94-12.
Coach of the Year
Nate Hamilton Lambert.
Help pioneered the Lambert Longhorns to win back-to-back GHSA 6A-7A state championships.
First Team
A: Clay Walsh, Sr. South Forsyth
Senior leads the county in goals (53).
A: Camden Leak, Sr. Forsyth Central
Central’s team MVP. Leads team in goals (41) and assists (30).
A: Ryan McDaniel, Jr. Denmark
Scored 46 goals, dished out 39 assists, and picked up 40 ground balls
A: Will Zylstra, So. West Forsyth
Scored 43 goals, along with 23 assists.
M: Grey Brockman, Jr. West Forsyth
Mercer University commit was named 1st team All-State. Finished the season with 53 goals and 10 assists.
M:Evan Suh, Jr. Lambert
Led the Longhorns with 41 Goals.
M: Ryan Bitterman, Sr. Denmark
Anderson University signee won 60 percent of his faceoffs while collecting 83 ground balls with 30 points.
M: Zach Avila, Sr. West Forsyth
Piedmont College commit finished the season with 33 goals, 23 assists 56 points.
D: Liam Beguiristain, Sr. Denmark
Senior scooped up 106 ground balls.
D: Brady Gillis, Jr. West Forsyth
Senior caused 38 turnovers and picked up 34 ground balls.
D: Carson Leak Sr. Forsyth Central
Team Defensive MVP with 64 ground balls, and 31 takeaways.
D: Ethan Duerk, Sr. South Forsyth
Senior had a 60% face-off percentage and 40 ground balls.
G: Ethan Barlag, Sr. South Forsyth
Senior led the county in goal save percentage with 68%.
Second team
A: Braden Halloran, So. West Forsyth
The sophomore scored 32 goals and collected 23 assists.
A: Carter Peterson, Jr. South Forsyth
Junior scored 37 goals and dished out 23 assists.
A: Connor Ferguson, Sr. North Forsyth
Led the Raiders in goals (33) and assists (25).
A: Brock Barbee, Jr. Pinecrest Academy
The junior led the team in goals with 36.
M: Jacob Durant, Sr. North Forsyth
Senior was second in team goals with 31.
M: Chris Harper, Jr. Lambert
Was named 3rd Team All-State with 33 Goals, 15 Assists, and 29 ground balls.
M: Brent Starcher, Jr. Lambert
Finished the season with 22 Goals, eight assists, and 16 Ground balls.
M: Sean Pepple, Jr. West Forsyth
Junior recorded 11 goals and 18 assists.
D: Liam Sweeney, Jr. Lambert
Scooped up 14 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers.
D: Dylan Ferrer, So. Lambert
Collected 53 ground balls and caused 30 turnovers.
D: Brenden Lightsey, Jr. South Forsyth
Racked up 57 ground balls.
D: Davis Templeton, Sr. Lambert
Recorded 33 ground balls.
G: Hunter Klosterman, Sr. LambertAnderson University was named 2nd Team All-State. 169 saves, 84 goals allowed, 67% save percentage, 4.4 Goals allowed per game.