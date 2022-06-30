By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
2022 Forsyth County News All-County Boys Lacrosse Team
Player of the Year 

Danny Kesselring, Sr. Lambert

Back-to-back Boys Lacrosse Player of the year engineered Lambert’s offense that averaged 12.4 goals per game and outscored area opponents 94-12.

Coach of the Year

Nate Hamilton Lambert.

Help pioneered the Lambert Longhorns to win back-to-back GHSA 6A-7A state championships.

First Team

A: Clay Walsh, Sr. South Forsyth

Senior leads the county in goals (53).

A:  Camden Leak, Sr. Forsyth Central 

Central’s team MVP. Leads team in goals (41) and assists (30).

A: Ryan McDaniel, Jr. Denmark

Scored 46 goals, dished out 39 assists, and picked up 40 ground balls

A: Will Zylstra, So. West Forsyth 

Scored 43 goals, along with 23 assists.

M: Grey Brockman, Jr. West Forsyth 

Mercer University commit was named 1st team All-State. Finished the season with 53 goals and 10 assists.

M:Evan Suh, Jr. Lambert 

Led the Longhorns with 41 Goals. 

M: Ryan Bitterman, Sr. Denmark

Anderson University signee won 60 percent of his faceoffs while collecting 83 ground balls with 30 points. 

M: Zach Avila, Sr. West Forsyth

Piedmont College commit finished the season with 33 goals, 23 assists 56 points.

 D: Liam Beguiristain, Sr. Denmark

Senior scooped up 106 ground balls.

D: Brady Gillis, Jr. West Forsyth 

Senior caused 38 turnovers and picked up 34 ground balls.

D:  Carson Leak Sr. Forsyth Central

Team Defensive MVP with 64 ground balls, and 31 takeaways.

D: Ethan Duerk, Sr. South Forsyth 

Senior had a 60% face-off percentage and 40 ground balls.

G: Ethan Barlag, Sr. South Forsyth 

Senior led the county in goal save percentage with 68%.

Second team 

A:  Braden Halloran, So. West Forsyth

The sophomore scored 32 goals and collected 23 assists.

 A: Carter Peterson, Jr. South Forsyth

Junior scored 37 goals and dished out 23 assists.

A: Connor Ferguson,  Sr. North Forsyth 

Led the Raiders in goals (33) and assists (25).

A: Brock Barbee, Jr. Pinecrest Academy

The junior led the team in goals with 36. 

M: Jacob Durant, Sr. North Forsyth 

Senior was second in team goals with 31. 

M: Chris Harper, Jr. Lambert

Was named 3rd Team All-State with 33 Goals, 15 Assists, and 29 ground balls.

M: Brent Starcher, Jr. Lambert

Finished the season with 22 Goals, eight assists, and 16 Ground balls.

M: Sean Pepple, Jr. West Forsyth 

Junior recorded 11 goals and 18 assists. 

D: Liam Sweeney, Jr. Lambert 

Scooped up 14 ground balls and caused 10 turnovers. 

D: Dylan Ferrer, So. Lambert

Collected 53 ground balls and caused 30 turnovers.

D: Brenden Lightsey, Jr. South Forsyth  

Racked up 57 ground balls.

D: Davis Templeton, Sr. Lambert 

Recorded 33 ground balls. 

G: Hunter Klosterman, Sr. Lambert

Anderson University was named 2nd Team All-State. 169 saves, 84 goals allowed, 67% save percentage, 4.4 Goals allowed per game.