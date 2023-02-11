2023 Baseball Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Jamie Corr, second season

Last year’s record: 22-11 (13-5 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Landon Armstrong (Sr. C/OF), Aiden Boileau (Jr. INF), Chris Bradburn (Sr. INF), Francesco Capocci (Sr. RHP/1B), Kyle Henley (Sr. OF), Parker Johnson (Jr. INF/OF/RHP), Nolan Mitchell (Jr. OF), Garrett Powers (Sr. RHP/OF), Ryan Schneider (Jr. C)

Key newcomers: Anthony Biondo (Jr. LHP), Stephen Clark (Jr. INF), Makai Day (Sr. LHP/1B), Geno Goralski (Fr. OF/C), Cam Kenney (Jr. 3B/RHP), Krish Kothari (Sr. LHP), Jonathan Langefels (Jr. LHP), Luke Savage (Jr. RHP), Jack White (Jr. OF), Jason Williams (Fr. INF)

Season outlook: “We have several key returning players with a good amount of experience. Francesco Capocci, Kyle Henley, Chris Bradburn, Landon Armstrong and Garrett Powers give us a strong senior class. Parker Johnson, Aiden Boileau, Nolan Mitchell and Ryan Schneider all saw varsity action last year, as well. Transfers Makai Day and Jonathan Langefels are welcomed additions to the pitching staff. We will also look to a lot of first-year varsity players to step into big roles this spring. Stephen Clark, Cam Kenney, Krish Kothari, Luke Savage, Anthony Biondo and Jack White all moved up from the JV team and are ready to make their mark. Geno Goralski and Jason Williams could be freshmen contributing in the lineup right away.” — Jamie Corr

East Forsyth

Head coach: Kyle Counts, second season

Last year’s record: 18-14 (12-9 in Region 7-3A); First Round

Key returners: Zach Aschoff (So. INF), Wyatt Barden (So. P/1B), Tyler Farr (So. P/1B/OF), Lucas Kniola (Jr. 3B), Matthew Lyons (Jr. OF), Will Moffit (Jr. OF/P), Logan Pedretti (Sr. OF/P), Blake Riley (Sr. SS), Parker Roberts (Jr. RHP), Mason Schreiber (So. C)

Key newcomer: Bradlee Hamby (Jr. RHP/1B)

Season outlook: ”East Forsyth will look to compete for a playoff spot in a stacked Region 8-4A. Still on the youthful side with our first senior class, we will look to learn from our mistakes early and build on experience as we navigate through a very difficult schedule.” — Kyle Counts

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Kevin McCollum, 14th season

Last year’s record: 8-21 (5-13 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Dalton Crisp (Jr. P), Andrew Gardiner (Sr. P), Alex Hernandez (Jr. P/INF), Kole McGlumphy (Sr. C), Brandon Semple (Sr. INF), Daniel Smith (Sr. OF), Averett Thompson (Sr. P), Jake Walther (Sr. P), Braden Wudi (Sr. OF), Cam Yeager (Sr. OF)

Key newcomers: Luke DiJohn (Jr. P), Josh Gibbs (So. INF), Tyler McNew (Sr. P), Brycen Wagoner (Jr. P)

Season outlook: “Goal is always to win state and region titles. Throw and catch better than the other group we play. Work hard, play hard and compete everyday.” — Kevin McCollum

Lambert

Head coach: David Smart, first season

Last year’s record: 20-14 (11-7 in Region 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Ethan Day (Jr. C/UTIL), Bradley Gabriel (Sr. OF), Ben Hays (Sr. INF/P), Greyson Madonia (Sr. P), Tanner Patterson (Sr. OF/1B), Manuel Prados (Sr. OF), Jonny Smith (Sr. SS/P)

Key newcomers: Krish Gandhi (Jr. P), Rhett Howard (Jr. 1B/P), Carson Knowles (Jr. P), Landon Smith (Jr. P), Ethan Terry (Jr. INF)

Season outlook: “Be the best version of ourselves each time out. Be consistent. Be a playoff-caliber club.” — David Smart

North Forsyth

Head coach: Jim Cahill, 21st season

Last year’s record: 21-12 (10-8 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Parker Adams (Sr. P), Drew Bentley (Sr. P)r, Gavin Busse (Sr. OF), Gabe Cuellar (Sr. INF), Logan Curry (Sr. C/OF), Kyle Duckwall (Jr. INF/P), Andrew Elkhill (Sr. P), Cason Engert (Sr. P), Brady Holbrook (So. OF/P), Billy Mason (Sr. C), Austin McCabe (Jr. 1B/P), Luke Mercado (Jr. INF), Jake Prince (Jr. INF/P), Kyle Roper (Sr. P), Colin Seabold (Sr. INF)

Key newcomers: Thomas Aucoin (Jr. INF/P), Seth Dixon (Fr. P), Bryson Germanenko (Fr. C), Mason Glennon (Sr. INF), Ozzie Patterson (So. C), Brayden Seabold (So. P/INF), Gavyn Seitz (Jr. INF/P), Matthew Sibenaller (Jr. P), Brayden Weems (So. P/OF)

Season outlook: “The Raiders are excited about the 2023 season. The Raiders, a state playoff team from last season, are a veteran team looking to compete for the Region 8-6A title and make a deep playoff run.” — Jim Cahill

South Forsyth

Head coach: Russ Bayer, 14th season

Last year’s record: 21-11 (11-7 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Ty Bayer (Jr. OF/1B/RHP), Jackson Broach (Sr. 2B), Colin Brown (Sr. RHP), Bayler Duncan (Jr. DH), Baylor Hicks (Sr. RHP/OF), Yash Jain (Sr. RHP), Ryan Schlossmacher (Sr. RHP), Michael Sime (Sr. RHP/OF), Alex Urias (Sr. OF/LHP), Nate Ward (Sr. RHP/3B)

Key newcomers: Emi Dominguez (Jr. C), Nick Holcomb (Jr. INF), Connor McAllister (Jr. RHP), Cohen Rogers (So. LHP/OF/1B), Alex Thompson (Fr. INF)

Season outlook: “Our goal every year is to win region and play for a state championship. This is the deepest pitching staff I have had in 14 years. If we can make routine plays behind them, score a few runs and throw the way we are capable of — it should be an exciting year. The last time I had three Division-I arms was 2018, and if we did not run into a red-hot Brookwood team in the Sweet 16, I truly felt we would have played for a state championship. We can play with anyone if our arms throw to the level they are capable of. I will argue we have the toughest non-region schedule in Georgia — if not the Southeast. We do not play a non-region team that was not in the playoffs last year and multiple teams who played for a state championship. We need to play the best early to figure out our lineup and be prepared for region. We will certainly take some lumps and learn as we iron out the defense and lineup, but region play and the postseason is our focus.” — Russ Bayer

West Forsyth

Head coach: Tom Kratowicz, first season

Last year’s record: 16-4 (9-9 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Hudson Brown (Jr. OF), Braylan Bull (Sr. C), Lucas Meehan (Sr. P/1B), Riley Poppe (Jr. INF/P), Sean Totten (Sr. INF)

Key newcomers: Talan Born (Jr. INF/P), Cade Centracchio (So. INF/P), Charlie Delp (Fr. 1B/P), Sanders Dyer (So. OF/INF), A.J. Fundora (Jr. P/1B), Caden King (Jr. OF/P), Jacob Sheckter (So. P), Colton Sweat (Fr. INF), Conner Williams (Jr. P), Jacob Worthey (Jr. C)

Season outlook: “This is one of, if not the toughest, regions in 7A. One of the short-term goals would be to make the playoffs, so we would have to finish in the top four of our region. Being brand new to the region, my expectations are very high for this program. My goal is to develop the talent we have to be a region contender. We will be young across the board this year, as we only have three returning varsity starters. We are still developing our goals as a team, but we are looking forward to competing in the region.” — Tom Kratowicz