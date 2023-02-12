2023 Boys Lacrosse Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Barney Marchand, fifth season

Last year’s record: 9-9 (4-4 in Area 6 6-7A)

Key returners: Gavin Bord (Sr. G), Aidan Brozena (Sr. MF), Dylan Brozena (So. MF), Carson Coglund (Sr. MF), Adler Johnson (Sr. D), Patrick Mahotta (Sr. D), Ryan McDaniel (Sr. A), Davis Ogilvy (So. A), Garrett Russell (Sr. MF), Zach Seidner (Sr. D), Nick Spencer (Jr. A), Lake Thoman (Sr. MF)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “The goal for the season is to compete in the toughest area in the region, which includes most of Forsyth plus Milton, Buford, Mill Creek, North Gwinnett and Peachtree Ridge. Additionally, the Danes would like to get over the hump and post a winning record and make the state playoffs.” — Barney Marchand

East Forsyth

Head coach: Steve Hurlbut, second season

Last year’s record: 7-6 (JV-only schedule)

Key returners: Sam Blayton (LSM), Aidan Carr (G), Seaton Edwards (A), Cole Ferguson (A), D.J. Fratt (D), Joey Hudson (MF), Noe Morataya (MF), Tripp Morris (A)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “Since our program is so new, our goal is for us to compete with other teams and possibly earn a chance to make the playoffs. We are working to build a strong culture that will produce good young men who will compete and work hard.” — Steve Hurlbut

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Chris Leak, third season

Last year’s record: 5-11 (0-7 in Area 6 6-7A)

Key returners: Connor Callihan (So. D-Pole/LSM), T.J. Denkman (So. A), Brooks Jennings (Sr. A), Evan Kokotoff (Jr. D-Pole/LSM), Tucker McCurdy (So. M), J.J. Ratner (Jr. D), Parker Tregoning (So. M), Nate Wimberly (Jr. G), Chase Winkler (So. G)

Key newcomer: Porter Tregoning (Fr. M)

Season outlook: “The realigning of regions for this year has brought us at least three more teams that are perennial state powerhouses, and we look forward to the challenge of playing the best in the state! We are clearly in a rebuilding phase only having two seniors, but our expectation is to compete at the highest level in the state’s toughest region. We have a very talented pool of younger players who will be forced to step up and perform earlier than most programs require. There are several players who are working on positions that they are not familiar with, but it is all hands on deck to compete and we are excited about the challenge! Our young men have been putting in great effort on the field and in the classroom, and as a coaching staff, we are hoping that will pay huge dividends for us this year.” — Chris Leak

Lambert

Head coach: John Spaide, first season

Last year’s record: 20-2 (7-0 in Area 6 6-7A); State Champion (sixth overall title)

Key returners: Lucas Dopfer (Jr. D), Dylan Ferrer (Jr. D), Chris Harper (Sr. MF), Evan Suh (Sr. A), Liam Sweeney (Sr. D)

Key newcomers: Charlie Goldstein (Jr. MF), Matthew Halik (Jr. G), Noah Saylor (Jr. G)

Season outlook: “The expectations are high for this upcoming season. We lost 10 seniors from a state championship team, and we are looking to replace them with some new talent. We have to realize that every team that we play this season is going to give us their best effort. Our goal is to continue to build on the Lambert culture that has been built since the program was started in 2009.” — John Spaide

North Forsyth

Head coach: Chad Whitlow, first season

Last year’s record: 8-8 (2-5 in Area 6 6-7A)

Key returners: Matthew Adkins (Jr. G), Brayden Cifreo (Jr. A), Avery Cochran (Sr. MF), Bob Dennis (Jr. MF), Chase Goetz (Jr. D), Devon Goetz (Jr. FOGO)

Key newcomers: Emory Dennis (Fr. A), Cooper Eglian (Sr. MF), Jackson O’Donnell (Sr. D)

Season outlook: “The goal for this year is to establish a culture and execute. We lost two of the leading scorers from last year’s team. However, these guys have grinded in the offseason and developed a chemistry on the field that is unlike anything I’ve seen. One can clearly see this team trusts the guy next to them and are connecting on a different level. I believe this is the most talent this team has had on the field at one time. We have high expectations and the future is bright for Raider lacrosse.” — Chad Whitlow

South Forsyth

Director: Matthew Vollrath, first season

Last year’s record: 14-6 (6-1 in Area 6 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Andrew Adams (Sr. MF), Brendan Lightsey (Sr. D), James Margiotta (Sr. MF), Christian McConnell (Sr. D), Carter Petersen (Sr. A), Colton Postema (Sr. D), Luke Specker (Sr. MF)

Key newcomers: Cooper Lowe (Jr. D), Maverick Schippmann (Jr. MF)

Season outlook: “My goals this year, like every year, are to make it to the playoffs and go further than we have in the previous years. We know what parts of the game we struggled on the previous years.” — Matthew Vollrath

West Forsyth

Head coach: John Laden, 11th season

Last year’s record: 11-9 (4-3 in Area 6 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Grey Brockman (Sr. MF), Brady Gillis (Sr. D), Braden Halloran (Jr. A), Noah McGriff (Sr. A), Sean Pepple (Sr. MF), Jake Sander (Jr. G), Will Zylstra (Jr. A)

Key newcomers: James Davidson (Jr. A), Foster Orris (So. MF), Jack Schenkemeyer (Fr. MF)

Season outlook: “Our goal remains the same for many years: We want to practice and compete in games with high energy. This year, there is an extreme focus on trust amongst each other at all levels. If we can accomplish these things, we believe we will have a successful season.” — John Laden