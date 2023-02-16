2023 Boys Soccer Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Trevor Bowman, first season

Last year’s record: 10-7 (2-4 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Camden Barnett (Sr. MF), Nikhai Tonwar (Sr. D)

Key newcomers: Miles Miller (So. W), Nishant Tonwar (Fr. D)

Season outlook: “Our primary goal this season is to get back to the postseason. This is certainly a building block goal that will extend once we achieve it.” — Trevor Bowman

East Forsyth

Head coach: Chere Thomas, second season

Last year’s record: 9-9-1 (6-1 in Region 7-3A); Elite Eight

Key returners: Orlando Gama (Sr. D), Eduardo Juarez (Jr. D), Riley Ludlow (Jr. GK), Braydon Oakley (Sr. F/MF), Jimmy Vargas (Sr. MF)

Key newcomers: Yoav Cruz (Fr. D/MF), Alex Ponce (Fr. MF/F), Elain Trejo (Fr. MF), Daniel Vargas (Fr. MF)

Season outlook: ”Our expectation is to continue to build the soccer culture at East Forsyth High School. We are in a completely different region that has 11 strong boys soccer teams, which will make it even more difficult to qualify for the state playoffs. Our goal is to make the state playoffs this year.” — Chere Thomas

Forsyth Central

Head coach: William Gifford, ninth season

Last year’s record: 14-3-3 (5-1 in Region 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: John Hearn (Sr. D), Owen Merwarth (Sr. GK), Lucas Oliveira (Sr. MF), Cody Pankhurst (Sr. D), Braeden Thompson (Sr. MF), Pablo Velarde (Sr. MF), Ryan Vincent (Sr. D)

Key newcomers: Andrew Jardines (Fr. MF), Andrew McDonald (So. D), Phinn Riley (So. F)

Season outlook: “Our success in 2023 will be determined by our ability to compete with great effort, to play quickly and to organize defensively. I am excited about the group of players that we have on this year’s roster, and I look forward to watching us come together as a varsity team.” — William Gifford

Lambert

Head coach: Chris Wilson, 14th season

Last year’s record: 14-4-3 (5-1 in Region 6-7A); Elite Eight

Key returners: Manato Arndall (Sr. D), Mason Bell (So. D), Max Degyansky (Sr. F), Phillip Head (Jr. D), Mason Keith (Jr. W), Zach Linder (Jr. GK), Dylan Nadiak (Sr. W), Cole Nelson (Jr. F), Eric Wresnen (Jr. MF)

Key newcomers: Santino Barrionuevo (Sr. MF), Adam Dudkin (Fr. GK), Sanjay Jagadeesh (Fr. D), Cannon Pulliam (So. D)

Season outlook: “We are focused on getting this group of young men who are talented to commit to excellence and to strive to work as one. Each season is a new challenge to work with new players, new opponents to encounter, new theories, new tactics and new ideas to try. That’s where it starts. Different talents, same commitment. We are eager to watch our upperclassmen and captains lead with exuberance and excitement. Our shared purpose is to make one another better day by day by holding each other accountable to a higher standard. Overall, our guys love playing this beautiful game and especially together. We look forward to the upcoming season getting started.” — Chris Wilson

North Forsyth

Head coach: Brandon Stewart, third season

Last year’s record: 8-7-3 (1-5 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Austin Chavarria (So.), Adrian Droze (Sr.), Caden Macias (So.), Michael Montoya (Sr.), Fernando Rangel-Castro (Jr.), Brody Surguy (So.), Cam Tidwell (Jr.), Gavin Williamson (So.)

Key newcomers: Fysher Bramblett (Fr.), Kai Harrel (Fr.), Lucas Ricke (Fr.), Koa Saturno (Fr.)

Season outlook: ”Make the playoffs. (That’s priority No. 1.) Program had won 28 games (in 11 seasons) before we got here. We’ve won 20 since our first year, so to take the next step with the young talent, the great second supporting group, it is massively important to expose our young team to the rigors of a full high school season. That is showing them the difference of having players against you who might be bigger, faster, stronger (as opposed to club, where everyone is the same age) and the rigor of 12 region matches to get them into the playoffs for the first time in the history of the school. We all feel there has been a culture change here, and that’s a full credit to the players, parents, administration to give a great platform to find success. It’s truly an exciting time for coach (Michael) Beshiri to have an opportunity to nurture our players and help them be at their best now and in the years to come. There is a challenge to help young players adapt from club to the high school game, and they need time to adapt. However, we feel they’re doing good learning on the job. It’s extremely difficult, but we have the utmost confidence in the whole group.” — Brandon Stewart

South Forsyth

Head coach: Luke Wagner, second season

Last year’s record: 10-7-1 (3-3 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Landon Dennis (So. F), Dino Stavros (Sr. F), Ty Vogt (Jr. MF), Carter Weems (So. D), Nolan Williams (Jr. MF)

Key newcomers: Matthew Carrico (Sr. MF), Foster Davis (Fr. D), Ethan Elmore (Fr. F)

Season outlook: “Our goals for this season revolve around improving the finish we had last season. We finished third in the region and lost first round of playoffs. We hope to finish higher in the region and advance further than the first round at the very least. State championships are never off the table for teams in this region and, of course, that is our ultimate focus. Internally, we also have aspirations to get our players scholarships to play in college. We want players to know that we will aid their club team in helping them get recognized in order to help them achieve their goals. At the JV level, we are aiming to win the newly introduced JV county championship.” — Luke Wagner

West Forsyth

Head coach: Jason Wayne, first season

Last year’s record: 8-9-1 (3-3 in Region 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Aiden Abunassar (Jr. UTIL), Lucas Campos (Jr. F), Andres Hernandez (Sr. MF), Cesare Miranda (Sr. MF), Nico Nunez (Jr. F), Nathan Westerby (Jr. CB)

Key newcomers: Camillo Ardilla (So. MF), Xavier Denis (Sr. CB), Andrew Guerrero (So. GK), Sam Hall (Jr. FB), Liam Moore (So. F), Nico Serna (So. MF), Holden Wheeler (So. GK)

Season outlook: “This year, I set a goal for this young team to finish the season with a winning record and to qualify for the state playoffs. I feel that we will be able to accomplish that goal, as we are improving every day. We have a very tough schedule, playing some very competitive schools throughout this season. We are using that competition to make us better each week. Region play begins next week, and we are doing everything we can to get ready.” — Jason Wayne