2023 Girls Lacrosse Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Skyler Wagner, third season

Last year’s record: 9-9 (1-6 in Area 6 6-7A)

Key returners: Erin Cervasio (Jr. D), Maya Gipson (So. A), Cami Tilkin (Sr. MF), Ansley Young (Sr. D/MF)

Key newcomers: Sofi Kravtsova (Jr. MF), Sumedha Uppalapati (Fr. A)

Season outlook: “We’ve spent the past few seasons building, and we are ready to compete in our area. We are a relatively young squad with a lot of new faces, and we are looking forward to playing as one cohesive unit. We hope to take some teams by surprise this year.” — Skyler Wagner

East Forsyth

Head coach: Abbey Smith, first season

Last year’s record: 3-12 (0-1 in Area 5 1-5A)

Key returners: Jessie Dawson (Jr. A), Allie Gray (Jr. MF), Amelia Haylett (So. MF/A), Isabella Owens (Jr.)

Key newcomers: Addison Blackstone (Fr.), Addy Hollis (Fr.), Kenzie Thornton (So.)

Season outlook: “This year, as a relatively new school, we are working on building the program from the ground up. We are building the foundation strong in hopes that the East girls lacrosse program will continue to develop throughout the years to come. Our goal this year is to inspire other women athletes to always do their best. We have many expectations that we are implementing in our program in order to be the best that we can be, including leadership, communication, team bonding and inspiration. We are a young team with no seniors and many new athletes that are new to the sport. Our main goal this year is to build a program that everyone wants to take part in.” — Abbey Smith

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Meagan McLeod, ninth season

Last year’s record: 9-7 (2-5 in Area 6 6-7A)

Key returners: Morgan Carr (Sr. A), Ansley LeCoultre (Sr. D), Maggie LeCoultre (Jr. M), Katie Robbins (Sr. M), Ava Wallace (Sr. D), Maya White (Jr. A)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “Our upperclassmen are very talented and have been playing very well together. The team has benefitted greatly from their leadership, especially in terms of making the younger players feel welcome. My expectation is to improve on last year by competing with a stronger, more united and overall positive team to allow us to finish the season with a better record.” — Meagan McLeod

Lambert

Head coach: Travis Church, sixth season

Last year’s record: 10-11 (4-3 in Area 6 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Kennedy Dean (Sr.), Lauren Gray (Sr.), Emma Harwood (Sr.), Delaney Hill (Sr.), Peyton Kim (Sr.), Ellie Kotanian (Sr.), C.C. Phillips (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Sophia Hall (Fr. G), Katie Michaels (Jr. G)

Season outlook: “Our main goal is to be playing at Denmark High School on May 13th in the state championship game. I truly believe that we have the talent to take us there this year. We obviously have a lot of smaller goals that we need to accomplish in order to get there. We have some huge county rivalry games standing in our way that we need to focus on. We haven’t held the Forsyth cup since 2017, and if we are able to take that back to Lambert this year, we will be well on our way to accomplishing our big goals. We will be leaning on our experience but also looking to showcase some really strong talent in our freshman and sophomore classes.” — Travis Church

North Forsyth

Head coach: Emily Dejiacomo, first season

Last year’s record: 15-4 (6-1 in Area 6 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: M.C. Brooks (Sr. MF), Peyton Davis (Sr. MF), Mallory Durant (Sr. D), Ella Gilbert (Sr. A), Amanda Gray (Sr. A), Sydney Howard (Jr. MF), Katie Musulman (Sr. G)

Key newcomers: Morgan Copeland (Jr. MF), Abby Gravitt (Sr. MF), Jessica Klein (Jr. D), Kaitlyn Klein (Jr. G), Megan Ware (Jr. A)

Season outlook: “My goals for this season are to take this team to the next level. They finished incredibly strong last season, and I want to keep that momentum going into this spring with the expectation that this team is capable of even more. We have a lot of depth that I plan on taking advantage of so that this program can reach new heights not only for this season but for seasons to come.” — Emily Dejiacomo

South Forsyth

Director: Jim Boisjolie, third season

Last year’s record: 6-11 (2-5 in Area 6 6-7A)

Key returners: Kerry Bell (Jr. M), Cameron Brock (So. A), Kate Dominick (Jr. M/A), Callie Fraser (Sr. D), Juliet Knight (So. A), Allie Magers (Sr. A), Channing Payne (Jr. M), Libby Pehrson (Sr. D), Olivia Smith (So. A/M), Ava Wilcock (Jr. D)

Key newcomers: Bella Eyster (So. D), Maddie Gardner (So. G), Reese McConnell (So. D)

Season outlook: “Goals and expectations for 2023 are to grow together as a team, get better each day and return to the playoffs.” — Jim Boisjolie

West Forsyth

Head coach: John Kiefer, fifth season

Last year’s record: 10–8 (4-2 in Area 6 6-7A); Sweet 16

Key returners: Emma Anderson (Sr. G), Ansley Athey (Sr. MF), Fagan Babb (Sr. D), Maggie Cannon Sr. MF), Cade Cummings (Jr. M), Noelle Kirby (Sr. MF), Piper Knapp (Jr. D), Tess Krogman (So. A), Hannah Savage (Sr. A), Alex Starke (So. A), Molly Stout (Sr. A), Katie Tuck (Jr. D)

Key newcomers: Hope Applegate (Fr. A), Anna Bastow (Fr. G), Bryn Birkholz (Fr.), Carly Diver (So. A), Kathryn Gilhooly (Fr. D), Avery Jones (Fr.), Lauren Miller (Fr.)

Season outlook: “Play a tough schedule — Lake Highland Prep (FL), Haggerty (FL), Vero Beach (FL), Country Day (NC), Charlotte Latin (NC), Sacred Heart (KY), Myers Park (NC), Milton, Blessed Trinity and Hillgrove. Compete at the highest level every year. Get our athletes to college and give them the best experience possible.” — John Kiefer