2023 Girls Soccer Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Jen Barr, fifth season

Last year’s record: 19-1 (6-0 in Region 6-7A); Elite Eight

Key returners: Kiersten Bell (Sr. GK), Jordyn Crosby (Sr. S/W), Christina Davenport (Jr. D), Mary Beth McLaughlin (Jr. D/MF), Maddie Stoddard (Jr. S/W), Sydni Whitehead (Sr. MF)

Key newcomers: Sophia Ashtar (Fr. F/W), Suzanna Cadavid-Giraldo (Fr. D), Ryleigh Karen (Fr. MF)

Season outlook: “Denmark is looking to continue building from last season. We would like to make it back to playoffs and go further than last season.” — Jen Barr

East Forsyth

Head coach: Wayne Lloyd, second season

Last year’s record: 6-9-1 (4-3 in Region 7-3A); First Round

Key returners: Olivia Hawn (Sr. D), Abby Richardson (Sr. MF), Gaby Vaughn (Jr. GK), Becca Wade (Jr. F)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: “Juniors Becca Wade and Gaby Vaughn, respectively, provide attacking power and stability in net. Returning captains Abby Richardson and Olivia Hawn provide leadership to a roster that boasts seven seniors, with a focus to build on last year's accomplishments on and off the field. East Forsyth is excited to have a girls JV team for the first time this year, with an exciting group of 13 freshmen led by coach Janice Walker.” — Wayne Lloyd

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Angela Camp, ninth season

Last year’s record: 8-11-1 (4-2 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Avery Berryman (Sr. MF), Tessa Harrington (Sr. D), Kieryn Jeter (Jr. D), Brielle LaBerge (Jr. F)

Key newcomer: Kira Kim (Fr. MF)

Season outlook: “Our goals are to finish in the top four in region play and have a deep run into the state playoffs. My expectations are for my players to be good humans, who treat each other like family and compete each and every day on and off the field.” — Angela Camp

Lambert

Head coach: Jennifer Wilson, second season

Last year’s record: 10-8 (3-3 in Region 6-7A); First Round

Key returners: Caroline Casperson (Sr. F), Sydney Foy (Jr. D), Kasey Sitko (So. MF), Abbie Vogel (Jr. F), Kelly Walsh (So. D)

Key newcomers: Maggie Esz (So. MF), Keeva Mitchell (Fr. MF)

Season outlook: “We have a very young core group and a very talented group excited to compete every day. Overall, this group is so much fun to watch, as they challenge each other, cheer for their successes and really demonstrate a daily desire to encompass the 'Win Forever' mentality of Lambert soccer.” — Jennifer Wilson

North Forsyth

Head coach: Crystal Fowler, second season

Last year’s record: 5-11-2 (0-6 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Annie Bennett (So.), Ava Droze (Jr.), Addyson Jarrard (So.), Camryn Mekal (Jr.), Angel Monreal (Sr.), Grace Rose (Sr.), Katelyn Tillotson (Jr.), Payton Torbush (Sr.), Tenlee Whitacre (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Keira Copp (Jr.), Ashlyn Cubitt (Fr.), Stephanie Melchor (So.)

Season outlook: “We are eager to compete in a new region this year. The experience gained from playing in the toughest region in the state the past few years, and a good balance of returners with new faces should help us battle to make our goal of reaching the state playoffs. We have front-loaded our schedule with some tough competition to test our girls early. We are excited to see our girls meet challenges and achieve their goals.” — Crystal Fowler

South Forsyth

Head coach: Alf Holst, first season

Last year’s record: 4-13 (2-4 in Region 6-7A)

Key returners: Ella Bryson (Jr. F), Abby Cole (Jr. MF), Anna Dandenaeu (Jr. MF), Mya Wendle (So. D)

Key newcomer: Carly Bramwell (Fr. F)

Season outlook: “Our goals are simple, improve in all areas from last season. That means our goals are to improve as individual players, improve as teammates, improve our mentality and improve at team play. Our focus will be improving our overall play in defense and attack. Our expectation is to play direct, fast-paced and team-oriented soccer. We are changing our mindset, much like an eagle at old age will pluck its feathers and break their beaks and claws to come out anew, like a rebirth of sorts, to soar higher than it did before. This is our War Eagle mentality coming into the new season.” — Alf Holst

West Forsyth

Head coach: Jason Galt, fifth season

Last year’s record: 18-3 (5-1 in Region 6-7A); State Champion (second straight title)

Key returners: Abby Batts (So. F), Abby Craigin (Sr. GK), Alexia Force (Sr. F), Presley Freeman (Jr. D), Kayleigh Hilton (Jr. D), Gabby Macer (So. MF), Lauen McGarl (Sr. MF), Maren Parker (Sr. F)

Key newcomers: Isabell Caruso (Jr. D), Lucy Nicholson (Jr. GK), Emma Perkins (Sr. D), Marlee Raymond (Fr. F), Mia Rumachik (Sr. MF)

Season outlook: “We have eight girls that played significant minutes in last year's state championship match, but we lost some very good players to graduation and injury. We will be without one of the top players in the state, Michelle Moskau, for this season, but she is enjoying her role this year as an assistant coach and will be back next season. We have probably the toughest schedule in the state, so if we can survive and stay healthy, I think we should be competitive.” — Jason Galt