Area coaches named All-County dance team

The Forsyth County dance coaches released the 2019-20 All-County dance team, comprised of three dancers each from four county schools.



All-County dancers must attend all team competitions, attend 95 percent of all practices and performances, carry at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, and be considered a leader on the team.

Dance will be a GHSA-sanctioned event beginning in 2020-21.

Forsyth County enjoyed a banner year at the 2020 GHSA Dance Invitational at Columbus State University.

South Forsyth finished first in hip-hop and third in pom for the Class 5A-7A competition.

West Forsyth followed closely in Class 5A-7A with a second-place finish in hip-hop and a third-place finish in jazz.

Forsyth Central took second place in pom and fourth place in jazz in the Class 5A-7A competition.

Denmark competed in the Class 3A-4A classification and finished seventh in jazz and eighth in pom.