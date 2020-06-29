Area coaches named All-County dance team

Denmark
Sakshi Chavan, Soph.
Xandra Lawrence, Soph.
Ashlyn Martin, Junior
Forsyth Central
Emily Avila, Soph.
Ainsley McCannon, Senior
Anna Sol, Senior
South Forsyth
Gia Lure, Junior
Emmie Rogers, Senior
Sarah Taylor, Senior
West Forsyth
Abbi Fouts, Soph.
Abbey Holthaus, Soph.
Ava Watts, Junior
The Forsyth County dance coaches released the 2019-20 All-County dance team, comprised of three dancers each from four county schools.
All-County dancers must attend all team competitions, attend 95 percent of all practices and performances, carry at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA, and be considered a leader on the team.
Dance will be a GHSA-sanctioned event beginning in 2020-21.
Forsyth County enjoyed a banner year at the 2020 GHSA Dance Invitational at Columbus State University.
South Forsyth finished first in hip-hop and third in pom for the Class 5A-7A competition.
West Forsyth followed closely in Class 5A-7A with a second-place finish in hip-hop and a third-place finish in jazz.
Forsyth Central took second place in pom and fourth place in jazz in the Class 5A-7A competition.
Denmark competed in the Class 3A-4A classification and finished seventh in jazz and eighth in pom.