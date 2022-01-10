Ashway: Parting thoughts — or shots — on bowl season

Cincinnati ran 26 times for 74 yards (2.8 per play) against Alabama, while the Tide’s Brian Robinson ran for 204 against the Bearcats’ vaunted defense. Michigan, which ran all over Ohio State last month, mustered 91 yards in 27 attempts (3.3) against Georgia, while the Dawgs’ unheralded QB Stetson Bennett carved up the Wolverines with 313 passing yards – 234 in the first half.



“Pac-12” and “Power Five” are mutually exclusive terms. The Left Coast Conference became the only conference in America to post a perfect bowl record. They went 0-and-5. In fact, the Pac-12 hasn’t won a bowl game since Oregon beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl following the 2019 season. They’re 0-7 since.

Check out the scores: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13; Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32; Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13; Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21; and Ohio State 48, Utah 45.

Toss in the conference’s 9-23 record against nonconference FBS opponents this season, and you have a group that might want to consider late-night piggybacking with MAC-tion next November.

Particularly galling was the Arizona State loss. The Sun Devils punted to Wisconsin’s 3-yard line with 9:57 remaining in the game. They never got the ball back. The Badgers literally ran out the clock, marching 90 yards in 18 plays – 16 of which were runs.

MAC-tion? Please! For those who’ve become enamored of the MAC’s mid-week contests each November, there’s a reason they play those games. The MAC doesn’t receive much positive publicity during bowl season.

Over the past 10 years, the MAC has posted a 16-41 bowl record. So, this year’s 3-5 record marked a slight upturn.

Miami (Ohio) beat North Texas for its first nonconference FBS victory since a 2011 win over Army. Western Michigan beat a COVID-ravaged Nevada team, and we mentioned that the Chippewas of Central Michigan beat Washington State. A Pac-12 school, but still.

Toledo kicked off the bowl season by losing to Middle Tennessee State as a 10-point favorite. Northern Illinois followed hours later with a 47-41 loss to Coastal Carolina. Eastern Michigan, Kent State, and Ball State lost by a combined score of 159-78, an average score of 53-26. Yikes!

This guy can play. Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky put on quite a show in the Boca Raton Bowl. He torched Appalachian State for 422 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-38 win. That accounted for the most points posted in bowl season, and Zappe zapped NCAA season records with 5,967 yards passing and 62 touchdowns.

No Class State. A handful of bowl games were waxed by the pandemic. That’s just life as we now know it. But only one school raised a ruckus over their cancellation.

Apparently, NC State didn’t savor their Christmas in San Diego experience. After its Holiday Bowl encounter with UCLA was cancelled hours before kickoff, the Wolfpack demanded that they be credited with a win rather than a no contest. Even being presented with the trophy failed to appease coach Dave Doeren, who declared that NCAA stands for “No Clue at All.”

Oh, yes. Doeren would have received a $50,000 bonus had State won the game.

Mountain West for Power Five. The Mountain West topped all conferences with a 5-1 record, including Utah State’s win over Oregon State of the Pac-12. Air Force beat Louisville of the ACC. The average margin of victory in the five wins was almost 10 points.

Lifetime job. Mark Stoops just led Kentucky to a 10-win season for the second time in four years. Prior to Stoops’ arrival, Kentucky had registered only two other 10-win seasons: Fran Curci’s 1977 team won 10, and the 1950 team won a school-record 11 under coach Paul Bryant.

Time to go. Maybe Brian Kelly knew it was time to leave Notre Dame. The Irish’s collapse in the Fiesta Bowl after leading by three touchdowns marked Notre Dame’s 10th straight loss in major bowl games. The streak dates to the 1994 Cotton Bowl.

Time to go, part two. Dan Mullen might have been wise to decline to coach Florida beyond his dismissal date. When Central Florida beat the Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl, it marked the first time that an in-state school other that FSU or Miami had beaten the Gators since 1938. Florida lost their season opener that year, 16-14, to the Stetson Hatters.