Ashway: Remembering Lee Evans, my track idol

The gun would go off, and Evans would run as fast as he could for as long as he could. And that strategy usually got him to the tape first. The competition would die trying to maintain his pace. To this day, I’ve never seen anyone run the 400 harder than Lee Evans did.



To understand why he ran so hard, look to his roots.

Lee Edward Evans was born on Feb. 25, 1947 in Madera, California, the oldest of seven children. The family moved to San Jose in 1962. Lee’s father worked construction. During the summers, the rest of the family would pick cotton in the San Joaquin valley.

Lee never forgot how the field boss cheated them at the weigh-in scales.

“I was scared they’d send the whole family away, so I didn’t say anything,” he recalled for The New York Times. “I’ve always been ashamed of that.”

He soon had a platform from which to speak. He went undefeated at Overfelt High School (Class of ’66). He stayed in town to run for coach Bud Winter at San Jose State.

Winter assembled so much talent that the Spartans became known as “Speed City.” Besides Evans, the team included future Olympic medalists Tommie Smith, John Carlos, and Ronnie Ray Smith. In 1969, they’d win the NCAA Outdoor track and field championship.

Evans joined Smith, Carlos, and San Jose State sociology professor Harry Edwards in founding the Olympic Project for Human Rights in 1968. Their goal was an Olympic boycott by Black athletes to protest racism in America and oppression around the world.

Eventually, the group decided that their voices would be louder if they spoke out as Olympic medalists. The result was the famous protest by Smith and Carlos on the victory stand after the 200-meter race.

After their expulsion from the games, Evans decided that he would not run the 400-meter final as an act of solidarity with his teammates. But, as he told the Washington Post in 1996, Carlos “came up to me, and said, ‘You better run, and you better win.’”

Just prior to the 400 final, Bob Beamon unleashed his incredible 29 foot, 2 ½ inch long jump, a full 2 feet farther than anyone had ever jumped before.

“I wondered what happened over there,” Evans told The Post. “He ended up on the track, crying, in Lane 6. That was my lane! I said, ‘Bob, get off the track!’ He held up our race for five minutes!”

Despite the thin air at Mexico City’s 7,500-foot altitude, Evans made his customary charge out of the blocks.

He tore through the first 200 in an outrageous 21.4 seconds. “When we hit the straight, I figured I was five yards ahead,” he told Sports Illustrated. But in Lane 2, his teammate, Larry James of Villanova, was right with him.

“With Larry there, I felt the bear clawing my legs,” Evans recalled. “I felt faint.” It’s a common feeling among those who dare to run the 400.

Nearing the tape, Evans saw James put his head down. “I knew I had it then,” Evans said. “I powered through — ugh, ugh, ugh. Larry ran 395 meters. I ran 401. That was the difference.”

Lee’s time of 43.86 set a world record. He and James [43.97] were the first to break the 44-second barrier in the 400. The record would stand for 20 years.

Ron Freeman completed an American sweep. On the victory stand, they wore black berets, smiled, and gave the Black power salute. But when the national anthem began, they removed their berets and stood at attention, thus avoiding any disciplinary action.

As a result, they were able to run the 4x400 relay, with Evans anchoring, and by the time they were done, they had presaged Secretariat at Belmont. They won by over 30 meters, and their world record time of 2:56.16 would stand for 24 years.

After his track career ended, Evans devoted his life to coaching. In 1984, he coached Nigeria to its first Olympic medal in the Olympic 4x400 relay.

His friend and former teammate Ron Davis told The [San Jose] Mercury News, “I’ve seen him drive past villages, and he wanted to stop and get out and coach the youth.”

Lee Evans died on May 19 after suffering a stroke. I felt compelled to visit a local high school track and run a lap, as fast as I could for as long as I could, in his honor. He’s still my track idol.