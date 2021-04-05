Baseball: Forsyth alumni Morrison, Perez find unlikely friendship as teammates at UNG

“You never want to see anybody get hurt, but he really didn’t complain about it,” Perez said. “Helping him out with different small things. Just wanted to be a close friend to see him come back and be healthy.”

Perez sat in the dugout as the Nighthawks’ biggest cheerleader as they won their third Peach Belt Conference title in five years. In that season, Perez said he learned more about being a teammate than he ever had before.

“At first it was tough, because I felt sorry for myself and I wanted the pity that people were trying to give me,” Perez said. “I quickly realized that what was best for me was not getting any pity. It was fun to be a part of that and get to grow as a teammate and also as a friend. It reminded me that my role is bigger than just on the field.”

The Nighthawks only played 19 games before the 2020 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though this year is the fifth season the teammates have been on the team together, it will only be the second full season that they have played together.

Perez has already hit 11 home runs through the first 29 games of the season. Morrison has moved from the closer to the starter role this season and has 64 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings. Andres Perez (left) and Parker Morrison (right) in the midst of a catcher's visit to the mound during a game at the University of North Georgia. Photo submitted by Perez.

After this season, both said that they were unsure whether the Major League Baseball draft would affect their future baseball plans. However, one thing was certain; the five years of living together will come to an end.

“I mentioned living with each other after school a couple months ago, but Andres shot that down real fast,” Morrison said.

Perez responded that five years was plenty and needed one year away from Morrison to “relax.”

The friendship has lasted throughout the entirety of the duo’s collegiate career, and Perez credited that to their polar opposite personalities.

“I had never been around someone like him before,” Perez said. “The best way to put it is that he’s not scared to say anything, and not necessarily in a bad way. If he sees something, he’s gonna call you out for it ... keeps me accountable.”

Morrison chuckled and said that Perez keeps him accountable too, just not as intensely as Morrison assumed he might.

Though it may seem on the outside that the pair has accomplished everything they wanted together in their five years, winning a conference championship on the field together is something they still have not done. Both agreed it was their final goal as a Nighthawk.

The Peach Belt Conference Championship will begin May 14 for the Nighthawks, if the team earns a berth. Just a little over a month until a much-needed five-year break.