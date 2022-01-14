Baseball: Longhorns No. 3 in preseason poll; Three from Forsyth in top 10

Class 7A Preseason Coaches’ Poll
1. Parkview
2. North Paulding
3. Lambert
4. Walton
5. Woodstock
6. Denmark
7. East Coweta
8. Cherokee
9. Lowndes
10. North Forsyth
Three Forsyth County baseball teams will begin the 2022 season ranked inside the top 10, with Lambert leading the pack at No. 3 in Class 7A.
The Coaches Box released its Class 7A preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday, placing the Longhorns at No. 3, Denmark at No. 6 and North Forsyth at No. 10.
Defending state champion Parkview is the preseason No. 1.
Lambert finished 22-15 last year and reached the Elite Eight before falling in three games to Lowndes.
Denmark is the reigning Region 6-7A champion and went 19-16 last season. The Danes fell in two games to eventual state champ Parkview in the Elite Eight.
North finished 17-13 and narrowly missed the playoffs after a heartbreaking loss to rival South Forsyth on the final game of the regular season.
The Georgia High School Association set Monday as the first day of baseball practice, and the season will begin Feb. 14.