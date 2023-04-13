Baseball Roundup: Denmark secures 3rd straight region title; South Forsyth punches postseason ticket

Relatively speaking, Wednesday's region-clinching win at West Forsyth will go down as one of Denmark's shakiest performances of the year.

The sixth-ranked Danes jumped out with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning but saw the Wolverines counter with a five-spot in the bottom of the frame.

A grand slam by Cam Kenney in the second inning fueled a six-run outburst.

Even still, Denmark needed Garrett Powers to produce a game-ending strikeout with the potential tying runs in scoring position to preserve a 9-7 win.

If anything, the thrilling nature of the contest only added to the genuine euphoria the Danes felt after recording the final out.

Makai Day overcame the rough first inning to earn the win, striking out five over his five frames.

Chris Bradburn racked up three RBIs for the visitors.

Having locked up a meeting with the No. 4 seed from Region 5-7A, Denmark (23-5, 11-2) will look to avoid backing into the Class 7A state playoffs like it did last year. The Danes dropped three of their final four regular-season games before falling in a best-of-three series against North Gwinnett in the opening round.

Meanwhile, West Forsyth (5-22, 0-13) gets two more shots at securing its first region win of the season — April 14 versus South Forsyth and April 17 at Milton.

South Forsyth 12, Milton 1 (6 inn.)



South Forsyth senior Yash Jain held Milton in check, and the War Eagles offense erupted late to run-rule the Eagles, 12-1 in six innings, during Region 6-7A action Wednesday in Fulton County.

While Jain was racking up his seven strikeouts against just three hits allowed over six innings, South Forsyth started off methodically putting up runs.

The War Eagles scored twice in the first inning and added single runs in the subsequent two frames. Finally, South Forsyth delivered the outburst — courtesy of back-to-back four-run innings — needed to end things early.

Alex Urias finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a stolen base. Ty Bayer went 3-for-3, while Tyler Brobst and Landon Cane each recorded one hit and two RBIs. Payton Cardarette posted one hit, one RBI and one steal.

With the win, South Forsyth (17-11, 8-5) locked up a postseason berth for the third consecutive year.

The only way for the War Eagles to not finish as the region's No. 3 seed would be for them to win out and have Forsyth Central lose out. That scenario would vault South Forsyth into second place.