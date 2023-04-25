Baseball: South Forsyth, Lambert drop do-or-die postseason games

“We definitely barreled a couple balls and they made some plays on us, but that’s 7A and that’s playoff baseball. That’s just the reality of it,” South coach Russ Bayer said. “When we split with them the other night, we made two errors in Game 1 and they won, then they made two errors in Game 2 and we won.”

Monday’s game was errorless, an especially clean game that featured impressive plays by both defenses.

Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, South had a chance to cut into the lead with the bases loaded and one out. However, a chopper off the bat of Ty Bayer found the glove of Walton first baseman Cooper Davis, who slid on one knee to snare the ball, popped to his feet and threw home just in time to cut down Nick Holcomb.

One batter later, Bayler Duncan tattooed a ball into right field but right at Matthew Haber to end the inning.

South had loaded the bases after Holcomb drew a hit-by-pitch, Payton Cardarette lofted a single into right field and Alex Urias drew a walk. But Cardarette’s hit marked the War Eagles’ first and last of the night.

South drew back-to-back walks to lead off the following inning, and a balk gave the War Eagles two runners in scoring position. Walton’s Alston answered by striking out Tyler Brobst, getting Holcomb to fly out and fanning Cardarette to end the threat.

South had just one more baserunner — a one-out walk in the sixth — the rest of the night.

Clark, a Tennessee commit, started the game by striking out the side in the top of the first. He pitched three innings of one-hit ball, striking out five and walking one.

Alston entered in the fourth and walked the first two batters he faced but settled down soon after, breezing through a seven-pitch fifth inning and striking out two in the sixth inning.

Sonderman induced a pair of groundouts in the seventh, then struck out Landon Cane to end the game.

Walton grabbed a quick 2-0 lead after back-to-back singles followed by a walk loaded the bases in the bottom of the first. South starter Baylor Hicks nearly escaped the jam unscathed after Thomas Donovan rolled a double-play ball to Holcomb, who fielded the ball and stepped on second base for the force out. But Donovan hustled down the first-base line and beat the throw to drive in a run and keep the inning alive.

Parker Dastou singled home Jackson Taylor to double the lead, then after a walk, Hicks struck out Haber to end the 34-pitch frame.

Hicks settled into a groove after the first and turned in two scoreless innings, including an eight-pitch third inning.

“He’s just a mature player, a leader,” Bayer said of Hicks, a Columbia University signee. “They were able to muscle a couple together, and it seemed like the zone fluctuated a little bit. We had some tough breaks, but there’s a reason that kid’s going to go on to play Division I college baseball, because the maturation is there and the physical ability is there. He did everything we needed him to do.”

Walton finally broke through in the fourth, though, when Taylor singled home Kyle Chatham, and Tucker Wills scored on a wild pitch.

Taylor led the Raiders on offense, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.



Colin Brown relieved Hicks with two outs in the fourth and pitched 2 1/3 innings of shutout ball.



South finishes the season 20-13 overall.

Kennesaw Mountain 7, Lambert 2

Lambert saw its hopes of upsetting Region 5-7A champion Kennesaw Mountain evaporate during a five-run second inning in Game 3 of a Class 7A first-round series Monday in Cobb County.

The Mustangs overcame a Game 1 defeat to take the best-of-three series against the No. 4 seed from Region 6-7A by landing a 7-2 win in the decisive contest.

The Longhorns — who were one out away Saturday from not even needing to play Monday to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 — eventually fell behind 7-0 before ending the shutout with two down in the seventh.

Jonny Smith kept hope alive on his two-run double with the bases loaded, but Lambert couldn't quite put together a late rally.

With the loss, the Longhorns end the year with a 15-17 record.