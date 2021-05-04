Basketball: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Boys Player of the Year
Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth, Senior
Boston College signee led South to a program-best 23 wins and a region championship, setting the career record for points.
Boys Coach of the Year
Scott Givens, South Forsyth
Led War Eagles to their first region title since 1998, riding a 17-game winning streak into the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
Boys First Team All-County
Brandon Stoudamire, South Forsyth, Senior
Averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds per game. Shot 54 percent from the floor for South.
Paul Lunguana, Lambert, Senior
Among county leaders in scoring, averaging 19 points and 10 points per game.
Mason Barnes, Lambert, Senior
Filled in the state sheet with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.
Sutton Smith, Denmark, Senior
Point guard averaged 17 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Joseph Scott, Denmark, Senior
Athletic forward averaged 14 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds. Also averaged 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Dylan Carter, Forsyth Central, Senior
Among county leaders in scoring, averaging 19 points and 4 rebounds per game and helping Forsyth Central to first round of Class 7A playoffs.
Oscar Lynch, Pinecrest Academy, Senior
Averaged a double-double each time he stepped on the court, collecting 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks.
Boys Second Team All-County
Kohl Harris, South Forsyth, Senior
Averaged 7 points, 4 assists and 2 steals and was a pesky defender for South.
Ethan Underwood, South Forsyth, Junior
Averaged 11 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.
Jake Mooney, West Forsyth, Junior
Led Wolverines in points [12.1], rebounds [7.8] and blocks [1.3]. Also averaged 3 rebounds and 1 steal per game.
Niko Wilson, Lambert, Sophomore
Averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game.
Aidan Kudlas, North Forsyth, Junior
Averaged a team-high 14.9 points, adding 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.
Jackson Olson, North Forsyth, Senior
Averaged 10 points and led the Raiders with 7 rebounds per game. Shot 33 percent from 3-point range.
Eli Chol, Forsyth Central, Junior
Averaged 8 points and led the team in rebounds [6] and blocks [4] per game.
Honorable Mention
Denmark: Kourtland Tolbert, Jr.; Lambert: James Tyre, So.; North Forsyth: Matthew Rouse, So.; Pinecrest Academy: Carter Kling, Sr.; South Forsyth: Lowry Hicks, Sr., Wes Kane, Sr.; West Forsyth: Caleb Lesch, Jr., Max Smith, Sr.