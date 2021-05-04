Basketball: 2020-21 ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL TEAMS

Boys Player of the Year

Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth, Senior

Boston College signee led South to a program-best 23 wins and a region championship, setting the career record for points.

Boys Coach of the Year



Scott Givens, South Forsyth

Led War Eagles to their first region title since 1998, riding a 17-game winning streak into the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Boys First Team All-County

Brandon Stoudamire, South Forsyth, Senior

Averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds per game. Shot 54 percent from the floor for South.

Paul Lunguana, Lambert, Senior

Among county leaders in scoring, averaging 19 points and 10 points per game.

Mason Barnes, Lambert, Senior

Filled in the state sheet with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.

Sutton Smith, Denmark, Senior

Point guard averaged 17 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Joseph Scott, Denmark, Senior

Athletic forward averaged 14 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds. Also averaged 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Dylan Carter, Forsyth Central, Senior



Among county leaders in scoring, averaging 19 points and 4 rebounds per game and helping Forsyth Central to first round of Class 7A playoffs.

Oscar Lynch, Pinecrest Academy, Senior



Averaged a double-double each time he stepped on the court, collecting 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks.

Boys Second Team All-County

Kohl Harris, South Forsyth, Senior

Averaged 7 points, 4 assists and 2 steals and was a pesky defender for South.

Ethan Underwood, South Forsyth, Junior

Averaged 11 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.

Jake Mooney, West Forsyth, Junior

Led Wolverines in points [12.1], rebounds [7.8] and blocks [1.3]. Also averaged 3 rebounds and 1 steal per game.

Niko Wilson, Lambert, Sophomore

Averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game.

Aidan Kudlas, North Forsyth, Junior

Averaged a team-high 14.9 points, adding 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Jackson Olson, North Forsyth, Senior

Averaged 10 points and led the Raiders with 7 rebounds per game. Shot 33 percent from 3-point range.

Eli Chol, Forsyth Central, Junior

Averaged 8 points and led the team in rebounds [6] and blocks [4] per game.

Honorable Mention

Denmark: Kourtland Tolbert, Jr.; Lambert: James Tyre, So.; North Forsyth: Matthew Rouse, So.; Pinecrest Academy: Carter Kling, Sr.; South Forsyth: Lowry Hicks, Sr., Wes Kane, Sr.; West Forsyth: Caleb Lesch, Jr., Max Smith, Sr.

