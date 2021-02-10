By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Basketball: Brackets set for Region 6-7A tournaments
West_Central_mbb1

The Region 6-7A tournament shall be played at multiple sites under the following guidelines:

Friday, Feb. 12 

Game 1 - (7) Lambert girls at (6) Gainesville girls, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - (7) North Forsyth boys at (6) Forsyth Central boys, 6 p.m.

*These games shall be played at two different locations with the No. 6 seed serving as the host school

Saturday, Feb. 13

Game 1 - (5) Forsyth Central girls at (4) Denmark girls, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - Gainesville/Lambert girls at (3) South Forsyth girls, 6 p.m.

*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school

Saturday, Feb. 13

Game 1 - (5) West Forsyth boys at (4) Lambert boys, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - Forsyth Central/North Forsyth boys at (3) Denmark boys, 6 p.m. 

*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school

Monday, Feb. 15

Game 1 -  Gainesville/Lambert girls vs. South Forsyth girls winner at West Forsyth girls, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - Denmark/Forsyth Central girls at (1) North Forsyth girls, 6 p.m.

*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Game 1 - Forsyth Central/North Forsyth boys vs. Denmark boys winner at Gainesville, 6 p.m. 

Game 2 - Lambert/West Forsyth boys winner at (1) South Forsyth, 6 p.m.

*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Game 1 - Girls consolation game, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - Girls championship game, 7:30 p.m.

*The higher seed will host both games

Thursday, Feb. 18

Game 1 - Boys consolation game, 6 p.m.

Game 2 - Boys championship game, 7:30 p.m.

*The higher seed will host both games