Basketball: Brackets set for Region 6-7A tournaments

The Region 6-7A tournament shall be played at multiple sites under the following guidelines:
Friday, Feb. 12
Game 1 - (7) Lambert girls at (6) Gainesville girls, 6 p.m.
Game 2 - (7) North Forsyth boys at (6) Forsyth Central boys, 6 p.m.
*These games shall be played at two different locations with the No. 6 seed serving as the host school
Saturday, Feb. 13
Game 1 - (5) Forsyth Central girls at (4) Denmark girls, 6 p.m.
Game 2 - Gainesville/Lambert girls at (3) South Forsyth girls, 6 p.m.
*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school
Saturday, Feb. 13
Game 1 - (5) West Forsyth boys at (4) Lambert boys, 6 p.m.
Game 2 - Forsyth Central/North Forsyth boys at (3) Denmark boys, 6 p.m.
*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school
Monday, Feb. 15
Game 1 - Gainesville/Lambert girls vs. South Forsyth girls winner at West Forsyth girls, 6 p.m.
Game 2 - Denmark/Forsyth Central girls at (1) North Forsyth girls, 6 p.m.
*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Game 1 - Forsyth Central/North Forsyth boys vs. Denmark boys winner at Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Game 2 - Lambert/West Forsyth boys winner at (1) South Forsyth, 6 p.m.
*These games shall be played at two different locations with the higher seed serving as the host school
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Game 1 - Girls consolation game, 6 p.m.
Game 2 - Girls championship game, 7:30 p.m.
*The higher seed will host both games
Thursday, Feb. 18
Game 1 - Boys consolation game, 6 p.m.
Game 2 - Boys championship game, 7:30 p.m.
*The higher seed will host both games