Basketball: Coaches announce Region 6-7A teams

Lambert's Niko Wilson garnered Region 6-7A player of the year and Clay Wages received coach of the year honors after leading the Longhorns to the top seed in the league.
Seth Fitzgerald, of Milton, picked up defensive player of the year selection.
Region 6-7A awards
Player of the Year: Niko Wilson, Lambert
Defensive Player of the Year: Seth Fitzgerald, Milton
Coach of the Year: Clay Wages, Lambert
All-Region Team
Cam Bland, Lambert
Stefan Davidov, Denmark
Josh Dixon, Milton
Seth Fitzgerald, Milton
Sam Maynard, West Forsyth
Keinan McFarlande, Denmark
James Tyre, Lambert
Caleb Underwood, South Forsyth
Avery White, Milton
Honorable Mentions
Chase Damerell, West Forsyth
Keenan Gagen, Lambert
Charlie Gersmehl, South Forsyth
Aidan Nutty, Forsyth Central
Jackson Spitzer, South Forsyth
South Forsyth girls sweep superlatives
Following an undefeated Region 6-7A campaign, the South Forsyth girls received player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year honors from the league's coaches.
War Eagles seniors Clara Morris (POTY) and Maggie Thompson (DPOTY) landed the player superlatives. Meanwhile, longtime South Forsyth head coach Keith Gravitt was recognized by his peers for guiding the program to the top seed in the region tournament and a No. 5 ranking in Class 7A.
Region 6-7A awards
Player of the Year: Clara Morris, South Forsyth
Defensive Player of the Year: Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth
Coach of the Year: Keith Gravitt, South Forsyth
All-Region Team
Briley Elder, Lambert
Emma Hempker, Denmark
Hannah Lopez, Denmark
Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth
Molly Quincy, West Forsyth
Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth
Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth
Annarose Tyre, Lambert
Mackenzie Weyer, Lambert
Honorable Mentions
Shelby Lawrence, Lambert
Jadyn Kniceley, South Forsyth
Nora Megenity, Milton
Zaria Smith, West Forsyth
Jade Sutters, Milton