Basketball: Coaches announce Region 6-7A teams
Denmark's Emma Hempker attempts to drive to the basket under pressure from Lambert's Briley Elder and Mackenzie Weyer (24) during a Region 6-7A matchup. All three players received all-region selection. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

Lambert's Niko Wilson garnered Region 6-7A player of the year and Clay Wages received coach of the year honors after leading the Longhorns to the top seed in the league.

Seth Fitzgerald, of Milton, picked up defensive player of the year selection.

Lambert's Niko Wilson battles against Milton's Seth Fitzgerald during a Region 6-7A matchup. Wilson earned region player of the year honors, while Fitzgerald landed defensive player of the year. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

Region 6-7A awards

Player of the Year: Niko Wilson, Lambert

Defensive Player of the Year: Seth Fitzgerald, Milton

Coach of the Year: Clay Wages, Lambert

All-Region Team

Cam Bland, Lambert

Stefan Davidov, Denmark

Josh Dixon, Milton

Seth Fitzgerald, Milton

Sam Maynard, West Forsyth

Keinan McFarlande, Denmark

James Tyre, Lambert

Caleb Underwood, South Forsyth

Avery White, Milton

Honorable Mentions

Chase Damerell, West Forsyth

Keenan Gagen, Lambert

Charlie Gersmehl, South Forsyth

Aidan Nutty, Forsyth Central

Jackson Spitzer, South Forsyth

South Forsyth girls sweep superlatives

Following an undefeated Region 6-7A campaign, the South Forsyth girls received player of the year, defensive player of the year and coach of the year honors from the league's coaches.

War Eagles seniors Clara Morris (POTY) and Maggie Thompson (DPOTY) landed the player superlatives. Meanwhile, longtime South Forsyth head coach Keith Gravitt was recognized by his peers for guiding the program to the top seed in the region tournament and a No. 5 ranking in Class 7A.

South Forsyth's Clara Morris, seen here in a matchup against Forsyth Central, received Region 6-7A player of the year selection. (Photo by Paul Ward)

Region 6-7A awards

Player of the Year: Clara Morris, South Forsyth

Defensive Player of the Year: Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth

Coach of the Year: Keith Gravitt, South Forsyth

All-Region Team

Briley Elder, Lambert

Emma Hempker, Denmark

Hannah Lopez, Denmark

Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth

Molly Quincy, West Forsyth

Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth

Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth

Annarose Tyre, Lambert

Mackenzie Weyer, Lambert

Honorable Mentions

Shelby Lawrence, Lambert

Jadyn Kniceley, South Forsyth

Nora Megenity, Milton

Zaria Smith, West Forsyth

Jade Sutters, Milton