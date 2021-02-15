By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Basketball: Cowart, McGlockton earn top honors as All-Region 6-7A team announced
Cowart_McGlockton
West Forsyth junior Cayla Cowart, left, and South Forsyth senior Devin McGlockton were named Region 6-7A Players of the Year by region coaches. - photo by David Roberts

Here's a look at the All-Region 6-7A basketball teams, which are determined by region coaches.

All-Region 6-7A Boys

Player of the Year - Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth

Coach of the Year - Scott Givens, South Forsyth

Mason Barnes, Lambert

Dylan Carter, Forsyth Central

Kohl Harris, South Forsyth

Paul Lunguana, Lambert

Eli Pitts, Gainesville

Robert Reisman, Gainesville

Joseph Scott, Denmark

Sutton Smith, Denmark

Brandon Stoudamire, South Forsyth

Ethan Underwood, South Forsyth

Honorable mention 

Eli Chol, Forsyth Central

Aidan Kudlas, North Forsyth

Jake Mooney, West Forsyth

Ced Nicely, Gainesville

Max Smith, West Forsyth

All-Region 6-7A Girls

Player of the Year - Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth

Co-Coaches of the Year - Jamie Maxie, Denmark; David May, West Forsyth

Jillian Bretz, Forsyth Central

Elizabeth Pruitt, Forsyth Central

Haelim Adle, North Forsyth

Anna Gliatta, North Forsyth

Maddie Erickson, North Forsyth

Sophie Smith, Denmark

Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth

Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth

Callie Thrower, West Forsyth

Kalie Thrower, West Forsyth

Honorable mention

Lauren Teasley, Gainesville

Taylor Parrish, Lambert

Ali Jones, North Forsyth

Clara Morris, South Forsyth

Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth