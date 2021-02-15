Basketball: Cowart, McGlockton earn top honors as All-Region 6-7A team announced

Here's a look at the All-Region 6-7A basketball teams, which are determined by region coaches.
All-Region 6-7A Boys
Player of the Year - Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth
Coach of the Year - Scott Givens, South Forsyth
Mason Barnes, Lambert
Dylan Carter, Forsyth Central
Kohl Harris, South Forsyth
Paul Lunguana, Lambert
Eli Pitts, Gainesville
Robert Reisman, Gainesville
Joseph Scott, Denmark
Sutton Smith, Denmark
Brandon Stoudamire, South Forsyth
Ethan Underwood, South Forsyth
Honorable mention
Eli Chol, Forsyth Central
Aidan Kudlas, North Forsyth
Jake Mooney, West Forsyth
Ced Nicely, Gainesville
Max Smith, West Forsyth
All-Region 6-7A Girls
Player of the Year - Cayla Cowart, West Forsyth
Co-Coaches of the Year - Jamie Maxie, Denmark; David May, West Forsyth
Jillian Bretz, Forsyth Central
Elizabeth Pruitt, Forsyth Central
Haelim Adle, North Forsyth
Anna Gliatta, North Forsyth
Maddie Erickson, North Forsyth
Sophie Smith, Denmark
Ava McGlockton, South Forsyth
Sharon Tolliver, South Forsyth
Callie Thrower, West Forsyth
Kalie Thrower, West Forsyth
Honorable mention
Lauren Teasley, Gainesville
Taylor Parrish, Lambert
Ali Jones, North Forsyth
Clara Morris, South Forsyth
Maggie Thompson, South Forsyth