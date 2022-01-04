Basketball: Forsyth County teams gear up for second half of season

South Forsyth [11-3, 4-0 Region 6-7A] is also undefeated in region play and up to No. 5 in the Class 7A rankings.



The War Eagles beat Lambert, Denmark, Forsyth Central and West Forsyth before embarking to Charleston, S.C., for the Carolina Invitational. South went 2-1 in the tournament, beating Berkeley [S.C.] 57-23 and Summerville [S.C.] 51-47. The War Eagles fell 65-63 to Cannon [N.C.], which went 20-5 overall last year and 10-0 in the NCISAA Charlotte Independent conference.

Ava McGlockton averaged 13 points against Cannon and Summerville.

South will square off against Walton on Tuesday before hosting Gainesville at 6 p.m. Friday in a return to Region 6-7A play.

West Forsyth [10-2, 2-2 Region 6-7A] split its first four region games and enters the new year ranked No. 8 in Class 7A.

The Wolverines last played Dec. 18 in a 63-43 win against Walton that saw Cayla Cowart erupt for 34 points and five made 3-pointers.

West will host Class 1A Private state power Holy Innocents’ at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then travel to North Gwinnett at 6 p.m. Wednesday before a showdown with Dr. Phillips [Fla.] on Saturday. The Wolverines will resume Region 6-7A action Jan. 11 at home against Forsyth Central.

Denmark [9-5, 2-1 Region 6-7A] also fared well at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational, winning two of three games. The Danes beat Lennard [Fla.] 57-41 and Tampa Prep [Fla.] 69-47 before falling 60-33 to Upper Arlington [Ohio].

Sophomore Emma Hempker averaged more 25.5 points in the two victories for the Danes.

Denmark will host Blessed Trinity at 6 p.m. Tuesday before a key region game at North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lambert [4-8, 0-3 Region 6-7A] and Forsyth Central [0-15, 0-4 Region 6-7A] each open the calendar year looking for their first region win of the season. The two teams will square off at 6 p.m. Friday at Lambert.

East Forsyth [9-3, 3-1 Region 7-3A] finished third at the Battle of the States at Towns County, where Ella Holbrook earned a spot on the all-tournament team. The Broncos won 61-60 over Polk County [Tenn.] before falling to fourth-ranked Rabun County, 67-44.

The Broncos, whose only region loss is to No. 1 Lumpkin County, will step back into region play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gilmer.

On the boys side, West Forsyth had its 10-game winning streak snapped just before the holiday break, but the Wolverines rebounded with a pair of victories at the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg.

West topped East Ridge [Ky.] 75-60 and Hendersonville [Tenn.] 50-39. Grant Moore scored a team-high 20 points against East Ridge and went for 13 more against Hendersonville. Jake Mooney turned in a double-double [14 points, 11 rebounds] against Hendersonville.

West [12-3, 4-0 Region 6-7A] is averaging 72.3 points in its region wins over Gainesville, Lambert, North Forsyth and South Forsyth. The Wolverines will travel to No. 6 North Gwinnett on Wednesday before hosting Forsyth Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Denmark split its two games at the Legacy Sunshine State Basketball Explosion in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Danes fell 76-59 to Sagemont [Fla.] before Stefan Davidov’s 20-point performance helped Denmark past North Miami Beach [Fla.] in an 85-59 victory.

The Danes [7-7, 2-1 Region 6-7A] have won five of their past six games and will host Blessed Trinity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to North Forsyth at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

South Forsyth finished fifth at the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic at Pope, rebounding from a 65-54 loss to Social Circle [No. 2 in Class 1A Public] with a 46-38 win against Wesleyan and a 66-48 victory against Woodstock in the fifth-place game.

Baylor Hicks erupted for 22 second-half points and 12 rebounds against Wesleyan and earned a spot on the all-tournament team.

South [8-6, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to Walton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Gainesville at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Forsyth Central dropped its first game at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Basketball Blowout, but the Bulldogs rallied to win three straight games and finish as the consolation bracket champions.

The Bulldogs won 71-61 against Starr’s Mill and 48-42 over Montgomery Academy [Ala.] before beating Spring Garden [Ala.] 44-31 in the consolation championship game. Senior Eli Chol was named to the all-tournament team.

Central [11-6, 2-2 Region 6-7A] owns region wins over Denmark and Gainesville and will return to Region 6-7A play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lambert.

Lambert beat T.L. Hanna [S.C.] 81-77 to take fifth place at the Deep South Classic in Snellville. The Longhorns exploded for 90 points against North Clayton to reach the fifth-place game after dropping their first game of the tournament to Montgomery Bell Academy [Tenn.], 65-43.

The Longhorns will travel to Mountain View at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before a pivotal region matchup against Forsyth Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lambert.

North Forsyth enters the second half of the season 6-8 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-7A play.

The Raiders won against Rogers Heritage [Ark.], 70-62, with senior Aidan Kudlas leading the way with 20 points. North fell to Walnut Hills [Ohio] and Ravenwood [Tenn.] and will welcome Loganville to Coal Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday before resuming region play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Denmark.

East Forsyth picked up a 72-70 win against Polk County [Tenn.] in its first game at the Battle of the States at Towns County before falling to Rabun County 86-67 and Murphy [N.C.] 81-66. Matthew Rouse finished with 20 points and hit the game-winner against Towns County

The Broncos [6-8, 2-2 Region 7-3] will travel to Gilmer at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.