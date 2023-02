Basketball: Here's the GHSA state playoff schedule for Forsyth County teams

There are 10 GHSA state basketball tournament first-round games involving Forsyth County teams set to tip off Feb. 21-22. Here's a look at when and where each of the matchups will take place.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Class 4A girls: No. 3 seed Sonoraville (22-5) at No. 2 seed East Forsyth (16-13), 6:30 p.m.

Class 7A girls: No. 4 seed Wheeler (12-14) at No. 1 seed South Forsyth (24-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 6A girls: No. 4 seed Pope (19-8) at No. 1 seed North Forsyth (21-6), 7 p.m.

Class 6A boys: No. 4 seed North Forsyth (15-12) at No. 1 seed Blessed Trinity (21-6), 7 p.m.

Class 7A girls: No. 4 seed Denmark (7-21) at No. 1 seed Walton (18-9), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Class 7A girls: No. 3 seed North Cobb (15-13) at No. 2 seed Lambert (20-7), 6 p.m.

Class 7A girls: No. 3 seed West Forsyth (15-13) at No. 2 seed Cherokee (21-6), 6 p.m.



Class 7A boys: No. 3 seed Osborne (16-12) at No. 2 seed Denmark (16-11), 7 p.m.



Class 7A boys: No. 4 seed Walton (17-11) at No. 1 seed Lambert (20-7), 7:30 p.m.



Class 7A boys: No. 3 seed West Forsyth (11-17) at No. 2 seed Cherokee (21-6), 7:30 p.m.