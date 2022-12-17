Basketball: Horns eke out win in Santa Jam; Raiders, Danes come up short

Christmas came early for Stephen Hall.

The Lambert junior played the game of his life in the Santa Jam, knocking down six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points during a 51-50 victory over Cambridge Friday at home.

“I’m proud of him,” Longhorns head coach Clayton Wages said of Hall. “He puts in a lot of work. He’s a great kid.”



Given that the win came by the slimmest possible margin, Hall's production clearly proved to be much needed. Lambert didn't have three of its starters — with Cam Bland, Will Dopfer and James Tyre also sitting out — allowing Hall, who Wages estimated had played a total of two minutes on the season, to fill the void.

“His teammates are hyped up for him; the arena is hyped up for him,” Wages said of Hall's decked-out performance. “Hopefully, he uses that as confidence where he can now step up and be a contributing player for us on a consistent basis.

“Hopefully, that pushes some of the guys ahead of him. Competition breeds success. With him stepping up, that’s good for us tonight. It’s good for the team morale. It’s good for everything.”

Despite the notable absences, which necessitated Wages bringing up 10 JV players for the game, Lambert controlled the first quarter, putting in a particularly impressive effort on the defensive end to carry a 10-4 lead into the second.

Cambridge scored the first eight points of the quarter before Hall buried his first trey of the evening. He drilled two more shots from distance in the period, accounting for all of the Longhorns' made baskets from the field in the quarter.

Despite Hall's best efforts, Lambert (4-4) trailed at halftime, 24-21.

That changed early in the third quarter, when back-to-back 3s by Hall and a traditional 3-point play by Niko Wilson, who chipped in 13 points, gave the Longhorns a 30-24 advantage.

“Making shots makes everything easier,” Wages said. “When you start making shots, it opens up everything. We were finally able to start hitting some shots from the outside, which opened up the inside.

“Our pressure started to get deflections, which is what we’re built on. Obviously, when the ball goes through the net, we can set up our press. We can have some success off of that. When it’s not going in, it’s tough.”

Regardless, Cambridge fought back to send the game into the final quarter tied up 38-38.

Over the final eight minutes, neither side managed to gain much separation, as the contest remained a one-possession game the rest of the way.

A Keegan Gagen 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining broke a 48-all tie and wound up serving as the winning points.

Even though a Cambridge bucket narrowed the gap to a single point with 45 seconds to go, the Bears were unable to get off a shot attempt following a Longhorns miss at the end of the shot clock. Lambert took advantage of three fouls to give, shortening the game to 3.5 seconds, and then forced a turnover in the final moments to preserve the win.

“It’s early, it’s non-region, kids are going to make mistakes,” Wages said. “To see them execute in December and do everything I asked them to do, it’s awesome. I couldn’t ask for more.

“Hopefully, we will still learn from the mistakes we did make, build on them and get better next game.”

Despite the inconsistencies, Wages ended the game with optimism for how the team will look once all of the Longhorns are back healthy. If Friday is any indication, the second-year head coach may have a few more weapons to go to off the bench once Region 6-7A play starts back up again in January.

“That was a dogfight,” Wages said. “They played that zone, and they make it tough to score.

“I know we’re missing guys, but I’m not going to make excuses. It’s a program. It’s not about one, two or three players. It’s about the Lambert basketball program, and we have a good program. You saw that tonight with different guys stepping up.”

Creekview 55, Denmark boys 49

Keinan McFarlande compiled 20 points but no other Denmark players reached double-figures in a 55-49 defeat to Creekview in the Santa Jam Friday at Lambert.

The dominant center did his part to keep the Danes in the contest. However, hot shooting by the Grizzlies, including eight 3-pointers, proved to be too much to overcome.

Using a hockey-style line-shift mentality, Denmark's 10-man rotation led the Danes to a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The strategy seemed to work in the second quarter, too, as Denmark built a 23-16 lead.

Creekview, though, pulled to within 25-23 at halftime, thanks to a buzzer-beating trey.

The shot seemed to fuel the Grizzlies, who opened the second half on a 13-4 run and took a 43-36 advantage into the final stanza.

While Creekview looked set to pull away after scoring the first four points of the fourth quarter, consecutive 3-pointers by Luke Jensen and Luke Lipovsek clawed Denmark back within 47-42.

Even though 14 of McFarlande's points came in the second half, the Danes (6-6) couldn't get any closer.

Dacula 61, North Forsyth boys 52

The North Forsyth boys started their matchup with Dacula on fire, scoring 21 points in the first quarter. However, the Raiders struggled to put the ball in the basket from that point, totaling 31 points the rest of the way in a 61-52 loss to the Falcons Friday at Lambert.

Playing in the Santa Jam, North Forsyth looked set for a happy holiday, taking an eight-point lead by the end of the opening stanza. Five points from Cole Kirouac and 3-pointers by Kal-El Delgadillo, Will Sokol and Brayden Turner keyed the strong start.

Dacula, though, controlled the second quarter, scoring the first nine points before a Braden Mullis trey with 1:33 left until halftime. Cameron Martin scored late in the half to pull the Raiders (4-4) to within 27-26 entering the break.

North Forsyth scored first out of halftime and the teams were tied at 36-all late in the period following a Brogen Casey 3, but back-to-back treys by Jaden Mattinson helped put Dacula up 42-38 at the end of the third.

After the Falcons got up 48-40 early in the final stanza, the Raiders never got closer than six points down the stretch.

Kirouac finished with a dozen points, while Turner added 11.