Basketball: Region 6-7A tournament championship games set

The Region 6-7A tournament finals are set, as North Forsyth and South Forsyth are set to meet in the girls championship game and West Forsyth and Denmark will square off in the boys title game.

Denmark 47, North Forsyth 45

Avery Barnett found Maksim Vinogradov wide open beneath the net for an uncontested layup with 0.7 seconds left, helping Denmark erase a 16-point first-half deficit and secure a spot in the Region 6-7A boys tournament championship with a 47-45 victory.

North drew a foul on the ensuing inbound to send Aidan Kudlas to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game, but the first attempt missed and Jayden Hilliman corralled the rebound to secure the win.

The Raiders raced out to a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 16 points midway through the second quarter before a pair of 3-pointers by Barnett and Jackson Gibree cut the deficit to 10 points.

Cole Kirouac opened the game with a dunk on the opening possession and scored eight first-half points. Brayden Turner led all scorers with 11 points at the break, including three 3-pointers.

But Denmark put the clamps on North's offense in the third quarter, holding the Raiders off the board entirely before a Kudlas layup with 2:35 remaining in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the Danes scored the first nine points of the second half then tied the game 33-33 after Kourtland Tolbert's 3-pointer answered Kudlas' bucket.

The two teams played within one possession of each other throughout the fourth quarter. North threatened to create separation in the final minutes when Kal-el Delgadillo stole possession and dished to Braden Mullis, who finished at the rim to give the Raiders a 43-42 advantage.

Mullis stole the ball on Denmark's ensuing possession and had a clear lane to the basket on a breakaway but missed the dunk, sending the ball out of bounds.

Vinogradov knocked down a 3-pointer moments later, then after Will Sokol hit a pair of free throws to tie the game, Barnett brought the ball up and found Vinogradov for the game-winning layup.

Denmark [15-11] will face West Forsyth in the Region 6-7A tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Forsyth High School, while North [13-13] will play South Forsyth in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.