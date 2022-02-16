Basketball: Region 6-7A tournament championship games set

The Region 6-7A tournament finals are set, as North Forsyth and South Forsyth are set to meet in the girls championship game and West Forsyth and Denmark will square off in the boys title game.
Denmark 47, North Forsyth 45
Avery Barnett found Maksim Vinogradov wide open beneath the net for an uncontested layup with 0.7 seconds left, helping Denmark erase a 16-point first-half deficit and secure a spot in the Region 6-7A boys tournament championship with a 47-45 victory.
North drew a foul on the ensuing inbound to send Aidan Kudlas to the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game, but the first attempt missed and Jayden Hilliman corralled the rebound to secure the win.
The Raiders raced out to a 21-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 16 points midway through the second quarter before a pair of 3-pointers by Barnett and Jackson Gibree cut the deficit to 10 points.
Cole Kirouac opened the game with a dunk on the opening possession and scored eight first-half points. Brayden Turner led all scorers with 11 points at the break, including three 3-pointers.
But Denmark put the clamps on North's offense in the third quarter, holding the Raiders off the board entirely before a Kudlas layup with 2:35 remaining in the quarter.
Meanwhile, the Danes scored the first nine points of the second half then tied the game 33-33 after Kourtland Tolbert's 3-pointer answered Kudlas' bucket.
The two teams played within one possession of each other throughout the fourth quarter. North threatened to create separation in the final minutes when Kal-el Delgadillo stole possession and dished to Braden Mullis, who finished at the rim to give the Raiders a 43-42 advantage.
Mullis stole the ball on Denmark's ensuing possession and had a clear lane to the basket on a breakaway but missed the dunk, sending the ball out of bounds.
Vinogradov knocked down a 3-pointer moments later, then after Will Sokol hit a pair of free throws to tie the game, Barnett brought the ball up and found Vinogradov for the game-winning layup.
Denmark [15-11] will face West Forsyth in the Region 6-7A tournament championship game at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Forsyth High School, while North [13-13] will play South Forsyth in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.
West Forsyth 61, South Forsyth 49
Jake Mooney showed off his versatility Tuesday, burying four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 30 points as West Forsyth locked up a spot in the Region 6-7A boys tournament championship game.
Mooney and South Forsyth guard Ethan Underwood went head to head for much of the first half, as Mooney sank his first three from the top of the key, then Underwood answered on the following possession with a deep three of his own.
Mooney collected 17 first-half points, while Underwood had 14 and a pair of timely threes by Teddy Toth allowed the War Eagles to keep it a one-possession game at halftime.
West pulled away in the third quarter, though, as Mooney knocked down a three, then Grant Moore and Will Moore each added a 3-pointer of their own to make it a 43-35 game. Grant Moore finished with 16 points, including 12 in the second half.
Mooney added a dunk off a give-and-go in the fourth quarter, then after collecting a defensive rebound, sprinted up the court and caught the pass from Grant Moore and threw down a one-handed dunk with 43 seconds left in the game.
Underwood led the War Eagles with 20 points.
West [19-7] will face Denmark in the championship game, while South [12-15] will square off with North Forsyth in the third-place game.
North Forsyth 56, Denmark 41
North Forsyth's girls won their 11th straight game Tuesday with a 56-41 victory against Denmark to reach the Region 6-7A tournament championship game.
Ali Jones' first of four 3-pointers gave North the lead late in the first quarter and sparked a 9-0 run that the Raiders used to take a 19-10 lead.
Denmark managed to reach the free-throw line on five separate occasions during the first half, converting 8 of 9 chances from the charity stripe. However, North outpaced the Danes with seven different scorers in the second quarter, then grabbed a 40-24 lead at the end of three quarters after one more three from Jones and two from Anna Gliatta.
Maddie Erickson scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, backing her way into the post for the first bucket then scoring an easy layup off a well-time pass from Haelim Adle, who drove toward the basket and found Erickson while midair.
Sophie Smith answered with a 3-pointer on the following possession and scored half of her team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter.
Jones [14 points] and Gliatta [13] each finished in double figures for the Raiders.
The win by North [22-3] sets up a rematch with South Forsyth in the Region 6-7A tournament championship game after the Raiders eked out a 50-48 win against the War Eagles last week. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at North Forsyth High School.
Denmark [13-14] will face West Forsyth at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game.
South Forsyth 61, West Forsyth 49
South Forsyth's girls scored 11 of the final 15 points Tuesday to turn a one-possession game into a 56-48 victory and reach the Region 6-7A tournament championship game.
A Katherine Bottoms steal-and-score cut South's lead to 46-44, but Sharon Tolliver answered with a pair of free throws.
Cayla Cowart knocked down a turnaround jumper for West, but a deflection by Ava McGlockton led to a Clara Morris bucket, then McGlockton collected an offensive rebound and found a wide-open Jadyn Kniceley, and after a West turnover, McGlockton added a layup of her own to push South's lead to 54-46 with a minute to play.
McGlockton finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Bottoms led the Wolverines with 18 points, while Calie Thrower had 11, and Cowart added nine points and 10 rebounds.
South [20-7] will face North Forsyth at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game, while West [19-7] draws Denmark at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the third-place game.