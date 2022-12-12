Basketball Roundup: Broncos sweep Vikings; local teams victorious in Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge

The East Forsyth basketball teams downed East Hall in Region 8-4A action Friday on the road.

After being swept by Cherokee Bluff Tuesday at home, the Broncos bounced back, with the girls winning by a 71-43 final score and the boys triumphing by a 72-68 margin.

In the thrilling boys game, Davey Hyams and Matthew Rouse both posted 20-plus points for East Forsyth. The former totaled 22 points and dished out six assists. The latter recorded 20 points and pulled down six rebounds.

Bryce Bracco added 11 points, while Gavin Scheu contributed 10 points and six boards.

Stats were unavailable for the girls game.

With the results, the East Forsyth girls improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the region, while the boys moved to 4-5 and 1-2.

South Forsyth teams sweep Creekview

The South Forsyth boys engineered a reverse of their Region 6-7A opener with a three-point win in overtime against Creekview in the Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge Saturday at Cherokee High.

After dropping a 53-50 decision to West Forsyth in an extra session the night before, the War Eagles made more key plays than the Grizzlies late to pull off the 56-53 victory.

Freshman Charlie Gersmehl led South Forsyth (3-6) with 15 points. Jackson Spitzer recorded 14 points, and Caleb Underwood added 10. Payne Smith finished with nine points, including two key free throws.

In the girls matchup, the War Eagles earned a 51-41 triumph over the Grizzlies.

Clara Morris racked up 20 points for South Forsyth (7-2). Sharon Tolliver managed 11 points and three steals.

West Forsyth teams split

Playing in the Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge, West Forsyth's girls team rebounded from a tough loss but the boys couldn't continue their positive momentum in a Wolverines split at the one-day event Saturday at Cherokee High.

While the first shot didn't always fall for the West Forsyth girls, the Wolverines corralled 27 offensive rebounds en route to a 72-55 victory over King's Ridge Christian.

Katherine Bottoms posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The junior added four steals, as the locals bounced back from a loss to South Forsyth the night before.

Molly Quincy paced West Forsyth (4-5) with 19 points to go with seven boards and three assists. Zaria Smith produced a well-rounded effort, totaling nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

In the boys contest, the Wolverines fell by a 56-49 final score to River Ridge less than 24 hours after outlasting South Forsyth in overtime.

Sam Maynard compiled 23 points for West Forsyth (5-2), and Chase Damerell chipped in with 10.

Raiders come up short against Chiefs

The North Forsyth basketball teams dropped a pair of heartbreakers by a combined five points to Sequoyah in the Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge Saturday at Cherokee High.

In the girls game, the Chiefs came out on top by a 51-48 final score.

North Forsyth came up short in the boys contest by an even tighter 77-75 margin in overtime.

Sequoyah led 22-16 after one quarter before the locals rallied for a 40-39 halftime lead. Both sides scored 20 points in the third quarter before the Chiefs held a one-point edge in the fourth quarter.

Tied at 70-all at the end of regulation, the Raiders fell narrowly short in the extra session.

Brayden Turner led North Forsyth with 21 points. Cole Kirouac compiled 19 points, while Braden Mullis posted 17.

Stats were unavailable for the girls game.

Both Raiders teams fell to 4-3 on the season.

Bulldogs fall in weekend action

Forsyth Central basketball went 0-3 on the weekend, with the girls dropping their Region 6-7A opener Friday at Milton and both teams falling in Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge action Saturday at Cherokee High.

In the defeat to Milton, the Bulldogs were outscored 38-18 over the middle two quarters of a 60-42 setback. The teams were tied at 5-apiece at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles took over.

Saturday, Forsyth Central was limited to single-digit points in each period of a 62-23 loss to Etowah, dropping the Bulldogs to 2-4 on the season.

Forsyth Central's boys team came up narrowly short against Woodstock, falling by a 58-53 final score.

The Bulldogs are now 0-9, with two of those defeats having come against the Wolverines.

Horns drop county challenge contests

Lambert's boys and girls teams wound up on the wrong end of their Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge games Saturday at Cherokee High.

Facing one of the few non-Cherokee competitors, the Longhorns dropped the boys game to North Atlanta by a slim 57-51 margin.

After trailing 11-9 entering the second quarter and 26-22 at halftime, Lambert (3-3) rallied for a 40-38 lead heading into the final stanza. However, North Atlanta held a decisive edge over the final eight minutes.

Niko Wilson paced the Longhorns with a dozen points. Keenan Gagen and Cameron Bland each added 11 points.

Lambert fell in its girls game, 52-32, to Woodstock.

No stats were available for the Longhorns (7-4).

Denmark teams downed by Cherokee

The Denmark basketball teams fell to hosts Cherokee in the Cherokee-Forsyth Challenge Saturday in Canton.

In the girls contest, the Warriors landed a 52-41 victory over the Danes (3-8), despite big games from Emma Hempker (21 points, 8 rebounds) and Hannah Lopez (11 points, 3 assists, 3 steals).

Meanwhile, Denmark dropped the boys contest by a 54-31 final. Stats were unavailable for the Danes (6-5).

Horizon, St. John Bosco split rivalry games

The Horizon Christian girls pulled away from St. John Bosco, but the Warriors fell to their crosstown rivals in boys action Friday at home.

In the girls contest, Horizon led just 12-10 after one period before holding St. John Bosco to single-digit points in each of the final three quarters en route to a 60-27 triumph.

Nyla Black matched the visitors with 27 points. The eight-grader added 12 steals, 11 rebounds and six assists in a unique triple-double.

Katie Beckstrom totaled 14 points for the Warriors.

The St. John Bosco boys held quarter leads of 14-13, 24-20 and 46-36. Horizon narrowed the gap in the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback.

Isaac Bealer led the Warriors with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Cooper Johnson recorded 15 points and six rebounds, and Canon Ross chipped in with 11 points and five boards.

Stats for St. John Bosco were unavailable.

The day prior, the Horizon girls dominated Lanier Christian in a 60-23 victory. A whopping 30-4 advantage in the first quarter put the Warriors in early cruise control.

Black wound up with 28 points, seven steals and five rebounds. Sasha Grant contributed 12 points and six boards, while Shaley Grace Wright pulled down 13 rebounds.