Basketball Roundup: Danes sweep Bulldogs; Broncos down Trojans late

Denmark boys basketball picked up a home Region 6-7A victory Tuesday over Forsyth Central, 66-41.

The Danes have now won three straight in the region and at home, improving their record to 3-0 in both regards.

As for the Denmark girls basketball team, the Danes were also winners against Forsyth Central, 52-43.

A couple of crucial defensive plays were made late in the game by senior Ansley Payne. Emma Hempker led the Danes in scoring with 33 points. She’s now one point shy of her 1,000th career point, which could be achieved when the Danes face Lambert on Jan. 13.

East Forsyth girls top North Hall late

The East Forsyth girls basketball team slipped past North Hall to collect its fifth Region 8-4A win, 57-56, Tuesday night on the road.

In the closing seconds, Caroline Castleberry drew a double team and passed to Ella Holbrook, who hit the game-winning 3-point shot.

The Broncos now sit 8-9 overall and 5-3 in region play.



David Hyams' 20 points were not enough to help the East Forsyth boys defeat North Hall Tuesday night, as the Broncos fell 78-70.

Matthew Rouse had 17 points and six assists. Bryce Bracco scored 13 points. Cannon Hunter scored nine points, dished out three assists and collected five steals. Gavin Scheu followed right behind him with four steals.

With the result, the Broncos stand at 7-11, with a 3-5 region mark.

West Forsyth splits with Milton

The West Forsyth girls' basketball team crushed Milton, 43-21, in a Region 6-7A matchup on Tuesday at home.

Molly Quincy compiled 16 points and six each of rebounds and assists. Mary Kate Leonard contributed nine points, five boards and three blocks. Olivia Ham chipped in eight points.

The Wolverines improved to 9-6 (2-1 in region) with the win.

Meanwhile, the West Forsyth boys basketball team dropped its third home loss of the season against Milton, losing 62-51.

Up next for the Wolverines (7-9, 1-2), they will head to Denmark for a region battle Jan. 13. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow right after.