Basketball Roundup: Denmark, East Forsyth, Lambert girls teams win openers

The East Forsyth girls expect to be one of the final basketball teams standing in the county when the state playoffs roll around, and Friday night, they became the first local varsity squad to begin the season.

Playing at home on the opening night of the regular season, the Broncos downed Lanier by a 65-41 final score.

A strong defensive showing by East Forsyth kept the visitors at or below a dozen points in each period. Even still, the Broncos only held a 26-21 advantage at halftime.

However, the seventh-ranked team in Class 4A pulled away in the second half, holding a key 22-12 scoring edge in the third quarter to create separation.

Denmark girls 56, Mt. Pisgah 44

Denmark's girls basketball team overcame a slight halftime deficit with a stellar defensive performance over the final two periods to open the season on a winning note Friday at Mt. Pisgah.

The Danes found themselves down 13-8 after one quarter and 27-26 at halftime of head coach Erik Siuta's debut. In the second half, Denmark allowed a total of 17 points, rallying in the third quarter to take a 43-36 lead into the final stanza.

Emma Hempker knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 26 points. Hannah Lopez wasn't far behind, registering 25 points.

Lambert girls 64, Chattahoochee 28

The Lambert girls breezed past Chattahoochee, 64-28, to pick up a non-region win to begin the 2022-23 campaign Saturday in Fulton County.

Briley Elder paced the Longhorns with 20 points, while Ashley Bolen added a dozen points. Annarose Tyre managed eight points in the lopsided victory.

South Effingham 47, West Forsyth girls 42

Despite 19 points from Molly Quincy, West Forsyth fell to South Effingham in a season-opening event Saturday at Mt. Pisgah.

The Wolverines also received 13 points from Riley Pepin and nine from Zaria Smith in the 47-42 setback,

Providence Christian 60, Denmark boys 58

The Denmark boys came up just short against Providence Christian in a nail-biting season opener Saturday at Dawson County.

In a matchup with the Lilburn-based Storm, who will face West Forsyth Nov. 19 in the first round of the Raider Classic, the Danes dropped a 60-58 decision.