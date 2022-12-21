Basketball Roundup: Lambert teams rout Jefferson; North Forsyth boys drop tourney opener

The Lambert girls and boys basketball teams each produced wins by 20-plus points Tuesday at Jefferson.

In the girls matchup, the Longhorns picked up a 58-34 victory, improving to 8-4 on the year.

Meanwhile, the Lambert boys routed the hosts by a 78-53 final margin.

Niko Wilson paced the Longhorns (5-5) with 23 points and four assists. Cameron Bland registered 17 points and five assists. Keenan Gagen wound up with 14 points and seven rebounds. James Tyre contributed seven points and six assists.

Stats were unavailable for the girls game.

River Ridge 57, North Forsyth boys 49

The North Forsyth boys came up short in the first round of the Kelly King Classic Tuesday at Lumpkin County.

Facing River Ridge, the Raiders fell by a 57-49 final score.

Kal-El Delgadillo totaled 16 points for North Forsyth (5-5), while Braden Mullis posted 13.

Buford 72, East Forsyth girls 42

The East Forsyth girls dipped back below .500 on the season with a 72-42 loss Tuesday at undefeated Buford.

Now 5-6 overall, the Broncos will look to bounce back Dec. 27, when East Forsyth begins play at the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event in Florida.

Denmark girls drop games in Pope tournament

The Denmark girls finished 0-3 in a holiday tournament at Pope.

Following a defeat to Johns Creek over the weekend, the Danes came up short against the host Greyhounds Monday, 66-44, and versus Cambridge Tuesday, 63-37.

Emma Hempker recorded 19 points and six rebounds in the loss to Cambridge.

Hannah Lopez led the locals with 14 points in the defeat versus Pope. Hempker added 13 points, while Naomi Manoj chipped in with nine.

With the results, Denmark sits at 3-12 overall entering the 2023 portion of its schedule.