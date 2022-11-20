Basketball Roundup: North Forsyth teams, Lambert girls triumph in Raider Classic

The North Forsyth boys pulled away from Allatoona for a 59-35 win to reach the Raider Classic semifinals Saturday at home.

After leading 32-22 at halftime, North Forsyth saw Allatoona score the first four points of the second half. However, the Raiders dominated from there, using an 18-0 run to take control against the Buccaneers.

Cole Kirouac led North Forsyth with 15 points. Kal-El Delgadillo posted 12 points for the Raiders, while Brogen Casey and Braden Mullis added 10 points each.

With the win, North Forsyth (2-0) will face Newnan-based Heritage School for a spot in the finals.

North Forsyth girls 72, Dutchtown 43

A dominant second quarter vaulted the North Forsyth girls past Dutchtown by a 72-43 final in the first round of the Raider Classic.

Trailing 17-13 after one period, North Forsyth held a decisive 27-7 scoring advantage in the the second, starting with a 23-3 run. The teams played out an even third quarter before the Raiders created further separation in the fourth.

Erin Whalen racked up 19 points and London Weaver contributed 17 to lead North Forsyth (2-0) in Saturday's home win. Meredith Franklin, Kamryn Gardner and Lindsey Pirkle added seven points apiece.

The Raiders will meet Rome in the tourney semifinals.

Lambert girls 51, Etowah 42

The Lambert girls maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a triumph in the opening round of the Raider Classic Saturday at North Forsyth.

Playing in the first game of the day, the Longhorns produced a 51-42 win against Etowah to reach the semifinals against Hillgrove.

With the win, Lambert improves to 3-0.

On Thursday, the Longhorns picked up their second victory in as many tries by routing North Gwinnett, 57-32.

Annarose Tyre recorded 27 points to lead Lambert in that road win. Briley Elder posted 11 points, while Kenzie Weyer and Zoe Zhuang chipped in with seven each.

East Forsyth boys 78, Lumpkin County 45

East Forsyth senior Bryce Bracco continued his strong start to the season with 29 points and seven steals in a resounding 78-45 win over Lumpkin County in Saturday's Thanksgiving Classic hosted by the Broncos.

In addition to Bracco's productive performance, East Forsyth received 10 points each from Cannon Hunter and Matthew Rouse. The former added five rebounds, while the latter contributed five assists.

Gavin Sheu produced eight points and eight boards for the Broncos (2-1).

Saturday's win served as a nice bounce back for East Forsyth after seeing a halftime lead slip away against Dunwoody in a 75-63 loss Thursday on the road.

The Broncos led 24-16 entering the second quarter and 42-29 at halftime before the Wildcats rallied.

Rouse paced East Forsyth in the defeat, totaling 14 points and six assists. Bracco and Davey Hyams added 13 points apiece.

Denmark boys 43, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 42

The Denmark boys pulled out a tight win over Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 43-42, in the Thanksgiving Classic Saturday at East Forsyth.

Of the Danes' four games thus far, three have been decided by two or fewer points.

Overall, Denmark sits at 2-2 on the season, with the only lopsided result coming in a 70-54 loss Thursday at Archer. Even that game was close most of the way, with the Danes only trailing 32-27 at halftime.

South Forsyth boys 86, Johns Creek 59

The South Forsyth boys erupted for 35 points in the second quarter en route to an 86-59 victory Saturday at Johns Creek.

Trailing 15-11 after the opening stanza, the War Eagles dominated the ensuing eight minutes by holding a 35-10 scoring edge. South Forsyth outscored the hosts by three points in each of the final two quarters to further pull away.

After scoring 78 total points in losses to Archer and Harrison to begin the season, the War Eagles broke out offensively in the win, hitting 14 3-pointers as a team.

Four South Forsyth players scored between 12-15 points.

Bryce Brown came off the bench to lead the War Eagles in scoring. Caleb Underwood finished with 14 points; Charlie Gersmehl wound up with 13; and DeMauri Brown posted a dozen.

North Paulding 58, South Forsyth girls 50

After picking up its first win of the season Friday at Harrison, the South Forsyth girls fell 58-50 to North Paulding in the Gladiator Showcase Saturday at Johns Creek.

Jadyn Kniceley posted 17 points in the defeat. The junior contributed 12 points in the 56-40 victory over the Hoyas, who finished second in Class 7A last season, the night before.

Sharon Tolliver matched Kniceley with a dozen points herself. Clara Morris paced the War Eagles (1-2) in the win — scoring 15 points, all of which came from the 3-point line.

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 67, East Forsyth girls 54

The East Forsyth girls started off strong but couldn't sustain the momentum in a 67-54 loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in the Thanksgiving Classic Saturday at home.

After leading 20-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Broncos (2-1) found themselves down 38-37 at halftime. The Eagles held a 28-19 edge in the third quarter to create separation before holding the hosts to nine points in the fourth.

A Georgia-based boarding school, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee won the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 4A championship last season.

Tallulah Falls 51, Denmark girls 36

The Denmark girls fell to .500 on the season with losses Thursday and Saturday, with the latter coming in the first round of the Jackson EMC Thanksgiving Tournament.

Following a 47-17 defeat Thursday at North Cobb, the Danes performed better but couldn't bounce back completely in its tourney opener at Jefferson.

Denmark (2-2) received 16 points from Hannah Lopez in the 51-36 setback. Hannah Golden knocked down a trio of 3-pointers for her nine points.

Next up will be a consolation semifinal against Upson-Lee.

Providence Christian 49, West Forsyth boys 33

West Forsyth trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but faded down the stretch in a 49-33 loss to Providence Christian in the boys bracket of the Raider Classic Saturday at North Forsyth.

Chase Damerell contributed 10 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Wolverines (1-1), who will face Dunwoody in the consolation semifinals.

Rome 64, West Forsyth girls 44

The West Forsyth girls dropped into the losers bracket of the Raider Classic with an opening-round defeat versus Rome Saturday at North Forsyth.

With the 64-44 setback, the Wolverines fell to 1-2 on the season. They will look to even their overall record in a consolation semifinal against Dutchtown.

Forsyth Central teams swept by Cherokee Bluff

The Forsyth Central boys and girls basketball teams each dropped to 0-2 on the season with losses to Cherokee Bluff Friday at home.

In the boys contest, the Bulldogs fell by an 81-56 final score. The Forsyth Central girls, meanwhile, suffered a 54-33 setback.