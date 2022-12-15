Basketball Roundup: West Forsyth girls cruise to victory over Alpharetta

In a blowout victory over Alpharetta, 48-16, the West Forsyth girls basketball team earned its first away win of the season.

Katherine Bottoms recorded 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Riley Pepin added eight points and five rebounds for the Wolverines (5-5).

The West Forsyth boys basketball team failed to capture a road win Tuesday against Alpharetta, 61-52.

Chase Damerell paced the Wolverines (5-3) with 12 points and six rebounds.

West Forsyth will host Johns Creek Dec 16. Girls will start at 6 p.m., then followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

Bulldogs come up short against Bears

In their second meeting against Cherokee Bluff, the Forsyth Central Bulldogs girls basketball team fell 61-34 on the road Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (2-5) will look to bounce back against Grovetown Dec. 16 at Sequoyah.

The Forsyth Central boys fell to Cherokee Bluff, 61-51, losing their 10th straight game of the season. The Bulldogs shot 54% from the floor, with nine steals and collected two blocks.

Central will get back to the drawing board Dec. 20 at Chestatee at 7:30 p.m.

Walton 75, Lambert boys 56

Niko Wilson's 19 points and three assists were not enough to capture an away non-region competition for the Lambert Longhorns boys basketball team in a 75-56 loss Tuesday at Walton.

In addition, William Dopfer had 12 points and seven rebounds in the game.

Lambert (3-4) will resume action against Cambridge Dec. 16 at home.

Marist 65, South Forsyth boys 44

The South Forsyth War Eagles boys basketball team could not pick up the win against Marist, 65-44, Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The War Eagles (3-7) will face North Cobb at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sequoyah.