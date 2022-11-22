Basketball Roundup: West Forsyth teams, Denmark girls victorious in consolation semifinals

The West Forsyth girls earned a bounce-back win to reach the consolation finals of the Raider Classic with a 61-41 victory over Dutchtown Monday at North Forsyth.

Katherine Bottoms paced the Wolverines (2-2) with 19 points. Molly Quincy added 18 points. Riley Pepin posted 12 points.

Bottoms, Quincy and Zaria Smith recorded seven rebounds apiece. Bottoms and Smith each finished with four assists. Pepin compiled three steals.

West Forsyth boys 67, Dunwoody 55

Sam Maynard erupted for a career-high 32 points to send West Forsyth into the fifth-place game at the Raider Classic.

The 6-foot-6 junior guided the Wolverines to a 67-55 win over Dunwoody Monday at North Forsyth.

While no other West Forsyth player reached double-figures in scoring, several other Wolverines (2-1) contributed to the victory.

Gray Smith wound up with nine points and four assists. Braden Halloran compiled seven points, five assists and four rebounds. Chad Damerell finished with seven points, six rebounds and two steals. Lachlan Povenz managed six points and seven rebounds.

Denmark girls 47, Upson-Lee 42

Emma Hempker carried the Denmark girls past Upson-Lee in the consolation semifinals of the Jackson EMC Thanksgiving Tournament Monday at Jefferson.

The junior racked up 34 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out four assists and snatched two steals. Overall, Hempker had a hand in nearly every point the Danes scored in the 47-42 triumph.

With the win, Denmark improves to 3-2 on the season.

Madison County 61, Denmark boys 44

The Denmark boys fell 61-44 to Madison County in the Peach State Explosion Monday at Cedar Shoals.

The Red Raiders led 20-3 after one quarter before the Danes (2-3) got to within 28-20 at halftime. However, Madison County dominated the second half.

Creekview 68, Forsyth Central boys 55

The Forsyth Central boys dropped to 0-2 in the Cambridge Thanksgiving Tournament and 0-4 on the year Monday in Fulton County.

However, the 68-55 setback against Creekview marked the tightest final margin of the season, thus far, for the Bulldogs, who opened the tourney with a 77-49 loss Saturday to Sprayberry.

Hillgrove 57, Lambert girls 36

Lambert's girls basketball team fell to No. 10 Hillgrove in the semifinals of the Raider Classic Monday at North Forsyth.

The Longhorns saw their three-game winning streak to begin the season come to an end with a 57-36 defeat.