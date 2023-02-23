Basketball Roundup: West Forsyth teams fall to Cherokee; North Forsyth boys also eliminated

The West Forsyth boys couldn't overcome a 24-point first quarter from Cherokee in the opening round of the Class 7A state playoffs Wednesday in Canton.

Behind the strong start, the No. 2 seed Warriors pulled off a 59-45 win over the third-seeded Wolverines.

For West Forsyth, which finishes the year at 11-18 overall, Chase Damerell scored 17 points and fell one rebound shy of a double-double. Lochlan Povenz registered a dozen points, and Sam Maynard contributed eight.

Cherokee (22-6) will host No. 4 seed Berkmar, which upset Region 8-7A champion Buford, in the second round.

In the girls contest, West Forsyth allowed a season-high in points to Cherokee, ending the year with a 90-67 defeat.

The third-seeded Wolverines, who hadn't given up more than 76 points previously this season, couldn't slow down the No. 2 seed Warriors, who advanced to face Buford.

Stats were unavailable at time of publication for West Forsyth (15-14), which did manage to score its second-most points of the campaign.

Blessed Trinity 68, North Forsyth boys 56

While the No. 4 seed North Forsyth boys kept things close throughout against top-seeded Blessed Trinity, the Raiders couldn't pull off the first-round upset in the Class 6A state playoffs Wednesday in Roswell.

Will Sokol paced North Forsyth (15-14) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Brayden Turner wound up with 14 points. Cole Kirouac posted 10 points.

Despite dropping their final three games, the 2022-23 Raiders made history by securing back-to-back winning seasons and earning their second straight trip to the state tournament.