Basketball: West Forsyth teams, Denmark girls punch state playoff tickets

Denmark's girls basketball team closed each quarter on a high note in its Region 6-7A first-round game against Milton Saturday at West Forsyth.

Emma Hempker hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the opening period, and the Danes went on 5-0 and 6-0 runs, respectively, to end the next two quarters.

In the final minute of the game, Hannah Lopez went on an individual 6-0 spurt to rally Denmark to a 51-47 win and a berth in the Class 7A state tournament.

“Hannah Lopez made some huge shots in that game, especially in the second half,” Danes head coach Erik Siuta said. “She really stepped up for us but everybody did.

“We rebounded the ball better than we had against them. They’re a big team. They rebound the ball really, really well.”

While Denmark certainly secured some big rebounds in the closing moments, they wouldn't have counted for much without the heroics of Lopez.

Trailing 47-45, the sophomore drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go.

After one of the key boards, Lopez received a hard shove from a Milton player, leading to an intentional foul call. Lopez went 1-for-2 at the foul line, but on the ensuing inbounds pass, she got called for a foul, sending the Eagles to the charity stripe.

A missed free throw on the front end of a 1-and-1 put the ball back in Denmark's hands. Following a timeout, the Danes successfully inbounded the ball on a long pass to Lopez, who finished the uncontested layup for her final of 18 points.

“That’s just her stepping up and making a play,” Siuta said of Lopez's clutch trey. “It was kind of a broken play. We were running a different set. It kind of broke down, and they left her. She knocked it down when we needed it. That was huge.

“She stepped up all game for us. She was fantastic all night. Without her, it’s a different ballgame. I appreciate everything she does for us. Trust me, she does a lot.”

In addition to Lopez's four triples, Denmark (7-19) hit seven other long-range shots. Hempker, Hannah Golden and Naomi Manoj each drilled a pair, while Mallory Bryk hit a big 3 in the fourth.

“We’ve been encouraging our other girls outside of Emma and Hannah, ‘You have to step up; you have to make plays,'” Siuta said. “They did tonight. … It was a four-point win, so we needed each and every one of those 3s.”

Hempker's trey just before the first-quarter horn pulled the fifth-seeded Danes to within 11-8.

While No. 4 Milton (12-13) held the lead through much of the second quarter, Denmark ended the half strong to narrow the gap to 22-21. The final two points came from a steal and layup from Lopez, who had two fouls at the time.

“I’ve had her in foul trouble in other games this year, and I said, ‘I trust you,’” Siuta said, referring to Lopez. “‘I trust that you’re going to play the way you need to play to stay out of foul trouble.’ To her credit, she did.

“it was a physical game. Somebody lost a tooth out there. We had to be physical, and we were. They were, too.”

Both teams sank a trio of outside shots in the third quarter, with Payton Kozina hitting all three of the Eagles' treys. Kozina, who led Milton with a dozen points, helped fuel a 14-5 run following a tying 3 from Lopez.

Down 40-31, Denmark — which fell to Milton, 44-25, in its regular-season finale — rattled off six straight to end the period before scoring the first two points of the final stanza.

Hemper ended her 12-point night with a tying shot from beyond the arc, and Bryk followed with her clutch trey to give the Danes their first lead since 2-0. The Eagles, though, scored the next five points to regain the lead and set the stage for the frenetic finish.

“Every single time things were getting a little bit squirrelly, we always seemed to battle back into it,” Siuta said. “We talk about closing quarters, closing halves and finishing games. Every quarter if you can end on a little run, it gives you momentum.”

Denmark will hope to carry some of the positive energy from its strong finish against Milton into a semifinal date with No. 1 seed and No. 5 ranked South Forsyth (22-3).

“It was huge to punch our ticket to state,” Siuta said. “We know the test ahead of us with South Forsyth. They’re one of the best teams in the state period. We’re going to have to come out, play our A++ game and get some help. …

“I told them, ‘Our record is 0-0. It doesn’t matter what our record was in the regular season. Let’s go 1-0 today, and then we go from there.’ Now, we’ve got three more games at least, and we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Boys: West Forsyth 47, South Forsyth 35

West Forsyth held South Forsyth to its second-lowest point total of the season due to a tremendous defensive effort for a first-round upset on the Wolverines' home court.

The War Eagles scored 58 points in a win over the hosts on the same court during the regular season before falling by a 47-35 margin in a season-ending defeat.

The key to the performance? According to West Forsyth head coach Fredrick Hurt, the Wolverines' ability to ride the hip pocket of all-region pick Caleb Underwood throughout the contest turned the tide.

“South plays so freaking hard, tough and aggressive,” Hurt said. “Our whole challenge was that we have to match that.

“Underwood is so key, so we rotated three different guys onto him tonight — Derek Pepin, Lachlan Povenz and Braden Halloran. After the first few minutes of the game, we went what we call ‘no touch,’ where we try to not let him even get the ball. Of course, he still got it. But he had to work more and more to get it.”

While Underwood finished with 10 points, West Forsyth kept him under wraps most of the way. The Wolverines similarly held region honorable-mention selections Charlie Gersmehl and Jackson Spitzer to 12 and zero points, respectively.

The lockdown defense started early, as No. 5 seed West Forsyth (10-16) built a 12-2 lead by the midway point of the first quarter. However, fourth-seeded South Forsyth (10-16) pulled within 14-9 by the end of the period.

A quiet second quarter saw the teams enter halftime with the Wolverines ahead 21-16 behind seven points each from Chase Damerell and Sam Maynard.

The duo really began to take over offensively in the second half.

Damerell scored 11 of his 18 points after halftime, while Maynard put up seven more. Each player knocked down a pair of 3-pointers over the final two stanzas.

“Chase and Sam played so strong inside,” Hurt said. “Chase played how he’s capable of playing all of the time. We were just excited that he was aggressive.”

During its best spurt of the game, South Forsyth managed to take a 25-24 advantage — its only lead of the game — during the third quarter.

West Forsyth, though, responded with a 9-0 run to help the Wolverines hold a 33-27 edge entering the fourth.

“In a game that’s not very high-scoring, that’s a huge run,” Hurt said.

Another important outburst came near the halfway point of the final period, when West Forsyth pulled off the rare six-point possession.

Leading 35-30, the Wolverines saw Povenz score the last of his nine points on a trey while getting fouled. Povenz missed the ensuing free throw, but Damerell secured the board and kicked to Maynard in the corner. The all-region choice buried a 3, giving the hosts an 11-point advantage to effectively put the low-scoring game away.

Now, West Forsyth will attempt to pull off another upset in the region semifinals against top-seeded Lambert (18-7).

Regardless of the result, Saturday's win guaranteed the Wolverines — last year's region champ — at least three more games. Given the injuries the team has dealt with this season, including losing Will Moore for the year early in the campaign, that's no small feat.

“I’m just really proud of the guys’ effort and being locked in, with matching their aggressiveness,” Hurt said. “Every team has that goal of making the state playoffs, but you have to go do it. Everybody doesn’t make it.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game. It could have just as easily gone the other way, as good as Underwood is. Assistant coaches (Daniel) Bowles and (Timothy) Kemp did a great job of getting us prepared.”

Girls: West Forsyth 50, Forsyth Central 34

The Forsyth Central girls played dead even with West Forsyth for 75% of the teams' first-round matchup. However, the Wolverines went on a 16-0 run over that other one-fourth of the contest, marking the difference in a 50-34 victory for the tournament hosts.

Third-seeded West Forsyth held a 22-19 lead late in the second quarter before ending the half on a 6-0 spurt. The Wolverines extended the run over the first five minutes of the third period, increasing their advantage to 38-19 by the end of the outburst.

“We wanted to rotate out on their shooters, beat them to spots and really use our length,” West Forsyth head coach Mallory Ranfos said of her team's defensive performance during the run. “When Riley Pepin is up top in the zone, we’re pretty tall. I thought they did a really good job of only allowing one shot, pulling the rebound and going.”



The Wolverines started off well on both ends of the floor.

Mary Kate Leonard scored the first two baskets for West Forsyth (14-12). During the rest of the first quarter, Riley Pepin racked up eight points, and Zaria Smith knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

“We got some defensive stops, and we were able to get some easy buckets in transition,” Ranfos said. “We had some people step up. Riley Pepin, I challenged her to step up more offensively. When they ran that triangle-and-two [defense], she did a good job of that. Lilian Seitz did a great job of facilitating things. We did a great job of crashing the boards.”



Even still, No. 6 seed Forsyth Central (4-21) remained within 20-11 entering the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored 8 of the first 10 points in the period, but the Wolverines closed strong and carried the momentum into the second half.

After a fairly quiet first half, Molly Quincy took over for West Forsyth, with her physicality down low leading to rebounds and free throws. The senior shot 6-for-7 from the foul line over the final two periods as part of a 14-point, 10-rebound night.

“She’s one of the most competitive people I’ve coached,” Ranfos said of Quincy. “She’s going to get after it every opportunity. She was a little frustrated at the beginning of the game, not getting the ball in her hands as much. She found other ways to be productive, especially on the defensive end.”

Pepin and Smith posted 10 points apiece, with the latter adding 10 boards and eight steals. Leonard narrowly missed a double-double with seven points and 10 rebounds. Seitz registered eight points and six assists.

Hailey Berman scored nine points to pace Forsyth Central, which matched West Forsyth's 15 fourth-quarter points but couldn't overcome its roughly eight-minute scoreless stretch.

Next up for the Wolverines will be a semifinal matchup with Lambert (19-6). West Forsyth fell to the No. 2 seed twice during the regular season — including a 59-55 defeat in the finale — but relishes another shot at its rival for a spot in the region tournament finals.

“We’re super excited to see them a third time,” Ranfos said. “We’re going to limit our fouls and not put them on the free throw line. They’re a great free throw shooting team. That’s cost us the last few times. We just have to clean a few things up.”

Boys: Milton 65, Forsyth Central 28

A nightmare first quarter eliminated any thoughts sixth-seeded Forsyth Central had of upsetting the No. 3 seed Milton boys in the final game of the day.

The Eagles held a decisive 25-0 scoring advantage in the opening period en route to a 65-28 victory and a state tournament berth.

Milton led 27-0 before an Aidan Nutty 3-pointer 1:15 into the second quarter ended the shutout.

Even still, the Eagles wound up holding a 45-13 lead at halftime and a 57-18 edge entering the final stanza.

Nutty poured in 16 of Forsyth Central's points in his final game for the Bulldogs (3-23).

With the result, Milton (19-7) will face No. 2 seed Denmark (14-10) in the semifinals after splitting the season series with the Danes.