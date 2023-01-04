Boys Basketball Roundup: Lambert tops Mountain View; East Forsyth routs Johnson

Keenan Gagen, Niko Wilson and William Dopfer combined for 60 points to power Lambert past Mountain View, 79-64, in a non-region win Tuesday at home.

Fresh off a holiday tournament championship in Florida, the Longhorns opened its 2023 slate with a victory after pulling away in the second half.

Mountain View led 19-14 after one quarter before Lambert rallied to take a 36-31 advantage into the locker room. The Longhorns continued to pull away over the final two periods, carrying a 58-45 lead into the final stanza.

Gagen recorded 21 points and six rebounds; Wilson posted 20 points and five assists; and Dopfer compiled 19 points and eight boards.

Cameron Bland contributed nine points and four rebounds, while James Tyre (6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists) put together a solid all-around effort.

Lambert (9-5) will look to continue its winning run against Region 6-7A foe Milton Jan. 6 at home.

East Forsyth 66, Johnson (Hall) 18

East Forsyth opened 2023 on a high note, blowing out neighboring Johnson by a 66-18 margin in Region 8-4A play Tuesday in Hall County.

The Broncos received balanced scoring in the lopsided win.

Davey Hyams paced East Forsyth (6-10, 2-4) with 14 points. Bryce Bracco added a dozen points. Matthew Rouse also reached double-figures, finishing with 10 points.

Ryan Sander posted nine points, while Brennan Burns (7 points) and Blake Bracco (6) also chipped in.

Next up for the Broncos will be a home contest against Cedar Shoals Jan. 6 inside Extra Mile Arena.

Blessed Trinity 60, Denmark 47

Denmark fell to .500 on the season with a road defeat against Class 6A No. 9 Blessed Trinity Tuesday in Roswell.

In their first contest since Dec. 17, the Danes dropped a 60-47 decision to the Titans.

Now 7-7 overall, Denmark will look to improve to 2-0 in Region 6-7A when South Forsyth visits the Danes Jan. 6.

Walton 63, South Forsyth 44

Walton slowly pulled away from South Forsyth to hand the War Eagles a non-region home loss to begin their 2023 portion of the schedule.

Following a runner-up finish in the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic at Pope, South Forsyth fell to Walton for the second time this season in a 63-44 defeat.

The Raiders, who won the first matchup by a 79-53 margin in Marietta, held a slim 13-12 lead after one quarter in the rematch. However, the visitors slowly added breathing space as the night went along.

Even still, the War Eagles found themselves down just 28-21 at halftime and 45-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Walton used a strong collective shooting night, which saw five different players knock down two 3-pointers, to thwart all comeback attempts.

South Forsyth (5-11) received 13 points from Jackson Spitzer and 11 from Caleb Underwood ahead of a Jan. 6 trip to Region 6-7A rival Denmark.