Boys Basketball Roundup: Raiders split region games; Danes, Horns, Broncos down rivals

North Forsyth came up short against Gainesville, 81-75, Friday at home but responded with a 73-50 win Saturday at Habersham Central.

Brayden Turner led the way in scoring for North Forsyth with 18 points against Habersham Central. Senior Cole Kirouac added 14 points, and Braden Mullis chipped in 13 points.

Versus the Red Elephants, Kal-El Delgadillo had a team-high in points with 21. Mullis chipped in 19 points.

The Raiders (9-8, 3-2) will resume action against Apalachee Jan. 17.

Danes top Wolverines

West Forsyth boys basketball lost its third straight Region 6-7A game — this time against Denmark, 54-42, as the Danes moved to 4-0 in the league.

The Wolverines then lost a thriller against Hillgrove Saturday on the road, 48-47, for their third straight defeat overall.

Sam Maynard recorded 23 points and drew three charges in the heartbreaker. Braden Halloran posted 11 points and five rebounds. Chase Damerell finished with eight points, 10 boards and four blocks.

West Forsyth (7-11, 1-3 Region 6-7A) will look to regroup Jan. 20 at South Forsyth. As for Denmark, the Danes will seek to remain perfect in the region when they face Lambert the same night.

Lambert blows out Forsyth Central

Lambert boys basketball had five Longhorns score in double-figures in an 86-53 win against Forsyth Central Friday night at home.

Cam Bland and James Tyre had 15 points. Niko Wilson and William Dopfer finished with 13 points, and lastly, Keenan Gagen chipped in 12 points.

Lambert evened its Region 6-7A record at 2-2 and will look to climb above .500 in the league in a matchup with current No. 1 seed Denmark Jan. 20 at home.

Broncos defeat Bears

The East Forsyth boys basketball team got by Cherokee Bluff, 66-63, Friday night in Hall County.

Matthew Rouse erupted for 39 points in the victory.

Davey Hyams totaled nine points, while Bryce Bracco and Cannon Hunter added eight apiece.

With the result, the Broncos improved to 8-11 overall and 4-5 in Region 8-4A.

Next up for East Forsyth will be another region opponent, East Hall, Jan 20 at home.

South Forsyth falls to Milton

South Forsyth's boys basketball team couldn’t keep up the pace against Milton, losing 82-64, Friday on the road.

The War Eagles' next game will be Jan. 20 against West Forsyth.