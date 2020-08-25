Corky Kell Classic to require face masks for spectators

If you plan on attending West Forsyth's season opener against Mays, you'll have to wear a mask.

That ruling was passed down by the Corky Kell Classic on Monday, requiring those in the stands and on the sidelines — when their helmet is off — to wear a mask.

“Wearing a mask is not a huge inconvenience and we just feel like it is something that is reasonable,” Corky Kell Classic executive director Dave Hunter told SCORE Atlanta. “There’s a lot of people wearing masks already when they are out in public and I’ve talked to the public health officials as recently as this morning and the numbers are falling. So, I think it is critical to follow the health guidelines. We want to play the whole season. We don’t want to just play one week and have to miss another week because people didn’t do what was in the best interest of not only them, but everyone around them. You can say it is a courteous consideration, but it is really far greater than that.”

West Forsyth will host Mays at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 2 as the annual series makes its way to Forsyth County for the first time.

West Forsyth was also scheduled to host the Corky Kell Classic's first game — Cherokee vs. Carver — but that game was moved to Cherokee High School after the organization shuffled the host sites. There will be nine games at nine different locations, capped by Denmark's tilt at Greater Atlanta Christian at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

The Corky Kell Classic will also cap attendance at West Forsyth, allowing 4,000 spectators and implementing additional seating behind the end zones so the bleachers can be appropriately marked off for social distancing.

The Mays band will reportedly not be allowed to travel to the game, and West Forsyth's band must play from the stands.