Cross Country: 3 teams, 6 individuals earn 7A state meet podium finishes

While Marietta ran away with both team titles, the Region 6-7A representatives put together a strong overall effort during the Class 7A state cross country meet Friday in Carrollton.

Three local schools sent their boys and girls teams, and each one placed a group on the podium in addition to producing at least one top-10 individual finish.

South Forsyth's girls team and Lambert's boys squad placed third in their respective races, with the West Forsyth boys finishing just three points behind the Longhorns in fourth position.

Carmel Yonas, once again, paced the FoCo girls, as the War Eagles senior capped her XC career with a third-place showing in 19 minutes, 24.26 seconds.

Lambert's Isabelle Gaharan approaches the finish line to place 10th in the Class 7A girls state cross country meet Friday in Carrollton. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) "She's amazing," South Forsyth head coach Tyler Dahlberg said of Yonas. "She's a great leader. She gets along with everybody; everybody loves her. She's going to leave a lasting impact. It's going to be hard to fill her spot, and it might take multiple people to fill her spot."



Lambert produced a pair of top-10 finishes on the girls side. Bella Cammarota came in fourth, less than four seconds behind Yonas, and Isabelle Gaharan wound up 10th.

"That was great to see," Longhorns head coach James Tigue said of the performances by the two seniors. "Bella and Isabelle have worked so hard all summer. I'm so proud of them; I'm so happy for them. They had a great race today."

West Forsyth's Diego Fernandes (16:49.98) managed the top individual finish among the local boys, as the junior earned fifth.

"We set the over/under at five for Diego," Wolverines assistant coach Scott Griffith said. "... That's what he ended up. He's a junior, so it means we expect really big things from him next year. Fifth, this year, is awesome."

Denmark's Morgan Grace Sheffield approaches the finish line to place 14th in the Class 7A girls state cross country meet Friday in Carrollton. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) Jackson Hogsed, of Lambert, and Ben Sydell, an individual qualifier from Denmark, also produced top-10 showings to land a spot on the podium. Morgan Grace Sheffield, the lone Danes qualifier in the girls event, managed a solid 14th.

Even the Forsyth teams that didn't put together top-four finishes still had solid outings.

Lambert's girls finished sixth overall; West Forsyth's girls managed 10th; and South Forsyth's boys ended up 14th. Those results were out of 30-plus teams. Additionally, the latter two teams produced those finishes without arguably their top runners in Lily Flood and Ben Bergey, respectively.

Outside of their top-10 finishers, Kenley Adams ran the fastest time for the region champion Longhorns, placing 30th. With Flood under the weather, Tess Krogman (39th) and Sophie Kyle (43rd) stepped up to help the Wolverines land inside the top 10. Ben Winn and Adam Zorko paced the War Eagles in Bergey's stead, finishing 39th and 45th, respectively.

Expanding to the rest of Region 6-7A, Milton's teams both garnered top-10 placement, while the Eagles also saw one boy (Cory Chambers) and one girl (Farrah Frith) make it onto the podium.

"When I first got to Forsyth County, they would say things like 'FoCo Fast,' and it's true," Tigue said. "We've got some great programs in our county. When we all compete, we make each other stronger. It's a great county to be a cross country runner and distance runner."

All three of the local podium teams wound up essentially where they were expected to be.

"The goal was to get third, and we actually hit it spot on," Dahlberg said. "I was very happy with what we got."

While Carmel Yonas was the only South Forsyth runner in the top 10, her sister, Isabel, just missed out. The junior came in 11th, just over five seconds behind Gaharan.

Paige Harden concluded her freshman season in 38th. Molly Hanlon managed a 46th-place finish. Caroline Turner rounded out the scoring in 61st.

"Isabel stepped up big time this race," Dahlberg said. "Carmel is always up near the front. Paige, for a freshman, did great for her first state race. Molly has always been the solid runner. Caroline booked it today. She's been sick all week, but she performed really well."

The Lambert boys felt as though they could have at least challenged for second, but the Longhorns will definitely be glad to edge out the Wolverines, who topped them by two points for the region title.

"We tried to overcome a couple of illnesses and injuries," Tigue said. "... We were kind of hoping to pull off an upset, but we finished third. That's where we were ranked, so it's about where we expected to be."

Hogsed ran an outstanding race to cross the line moments after Fernandes and a second before Sydell. Kushan Patel, who barely lost out to Chambers in pursuit of a region championship, came in 15th.

Juniors Patrick Lawson and Hayden Nicholason wound up 26th and 38th, respectively. Stone Watson secured third place by crossing in 52nd position.

"Really strong performances out of Jackson Hogsed, seventh overall, Patrick Lawson and Hayden Nicholason," Tigue said. "They did really well for us. Those guys stepped up. The good news is that they're back next year. Hopefully, we can build a team around them."

Fernandes will also be returning in 2023, as will three of West Forsyth's other four scorers and four of their other six runners.



West Forsyth's Diego Fernandes approaches the finish line to place fifth in the Class 7A boys state cross country meet Friday in Carrollton. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

"We are super proud of them," Griffith said. "We knew it would be really close. We felt like if we ran really well we would be second. We felt like if we had a tough day, we would still be in the top five. It was a mixed bag. They all tried super hard. Some ran a little bit better than we thought [they would]; some ran a little worse.

"Overall, excellent effort. It's our third podium in four years, which not a lot of teams can say that in 7A."

Juniors Parker Chase (14th) and Cole Schmoyer (22nd) landed inside the top 25. Senior Aidan Portelli came in 32nd in his XC career capper. And perhaps most impressively, freshman Hanniel Soosaidas garnered 68th.

"To have a freshman even run in the race is unusual," Griffith said. "To have one score on a team who makes the podium is unusual.

"Not only the more veteran guys who ran today but also a young guy like that shows all of those younger guys what they can do. Sky's the limit for the team next year."

For the West Forsyth boys and any other local team looking to peak at the state meet next fall, Dahlberg's assessment of his girls team provides the sometimes harsh blueprint for success.

"A lot of them ran their best race," he said, "and we got healthy at the right time of the year."