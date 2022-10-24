Cross Country: Lambert girls, West Forsyth boys capture region titles

The Lambert girls and West Forsyth boys recorded Region 6-7A championships in tightly contested races Saturday at Roper Park in Jasper.

For the second straight year, the Longhorns edged South Forsyth by two points to win the girls championship.

Last fall, Lambert finished with 42 points. This time around, the Longhorns totaled 53 points, with third-place Milton (63) and fourth-place West Forsyth (65) not far behind either.

South Forsyth's Carmel Yonas (17:54.90) captured the girls individual title for the second consecutive year, bettering her winning time from last season by more than 37 seconds on the same course.

On the boys side, the Wolverines topped the Longhorns by seven points (51 to 58) for the crown. West Forsyth placed three runners inside the top 10, four within the first dozen finishers and five by the halfway point of the 42-person field.

Milton's Cory Chambers nipped Lambert's Kushan Patel (15:39.62) by 0.54 seconds to win the race.

Behind Yonas' blistering pace, the Longhorns secured the next two spots on the podium behind strong showings from Isabelle Gaharan (18:29.97) and Bella Cammarota (18:46.28).

Kenley Adams placed seventh for Lambert. Amanda Feeney (17th) and Amelia Ogden (24th) rounded out the scoring for the champions.

War Eagles junior Isabel Yonas wound up sixth overall. Molly Hanlon came in 11th; Caroline Turner placed 16th; and Paige Harden finished 20th.

West Forsyth's girls team took the 9th (Lily Flood), 10th (Tess Krogman), 11th (Calli Crawford) and 14th (Katherine Bottoms) spots in the standings. The next Wolverine to cross was Sophie Kyle in 21st.

The West Forsyth boys used similarly strong depth to earn its title.

Junior Diego Fernandes (15:47.37) produced the top time among underclassmen en route to third place. Cole Schmoyer snuck into the top five, while Parker Chase snagged the final top-10 spot.

Aidan Portelli wound up 12th, and Caleb Guinter came in 21st to secure the title.

Behind Patel, Jackson Hogsed (8th) put together the top performance for the Longhorns. Lambert's final three scorers — Patrick Lawson (15th), Stone Watson (16th) and Hayden Nicholason (17th) — crossed within 7.13 seconds of each other.

South Forsyth accumulated 77 points, eight more than third-place Milton, to secure the final team spot in the Class 7A state meet.

Ben Bergey returned from a multi-race absence to lead the War Eagles with a sixth-place finish.

Ben Winn took home ninth. Adam Zorko wound up 11th. Wyatt Longstreth came in 19th. Harris Garmon closed the book on South Forsyth when he crossed in 32nd position.

Denmark and Forsyth Central finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in both varsity races.

Ben Sydell (4th) garnered the top finish among the Danes in the boys race; Morgan Grace Sheffield (5th) secured the school's best mark in the girls event. Due to finishing inside the top six, both Sydell and Sheffield earned individual qualification to the state meet.

The 7A championship races will be the final ones on Nov. 4 — the opening day of the state meet in Carrollton. The boys are slated for a noon start, with the girls set to begin at 12:45.

Ethan Bridge wasn't too far behind Sydell in seventh position. Denmark's final three scorers finished 28th (Luis Soto), 29th (Evan Ashley) and 31st (Meeth Naik).

Outside of Sheffield, Olivia Edge (19th) earned Denmark's only other top-25 placement on the girls side. Five Danes crossed between the 29-37th positions, led by Sumedha Uppalapati.

Forsyth Central teammates Vishnu Yella and Weston Woolard battled to within a quarter-second of each other for 25th place. Noah Anderson wasn't far behind in 30th.

Sarah-Corrine Collins led all Bulldogs with her 18th-place showing, while Peyton Maddox wound up 30th.