Cross Country Roundup: Denmark boys win Apple Hawkins; locals shine at Wingfoot Classic

Denmark's Ethan Bridge and Ben Sydell claimed the top two spots on the podium to help the Danes emerge victorious in the Apple Hawkins Invitational Saturday in Barrow County.

Bridge (16:16.89) edged Sydell (16:17.16) for the individual win, as the duo finished just ahead of Archer's Steven McCartney (16:17.80). Overall, Denmark (80 points) easily outpaced the 22 other teams in the field, including runner-up Loganville (114).

Meeth Naik and Quincy Anderson added top-20 finishes for the Danes, placing 15th and 18th, respectively. Evan Ashley rounded out the scoring in 44th position, with tiebreaking scorer Zach Hilyer crossing not far behind in 46th.

In the girls race, Denmark placed fourth overall, with Morgan Grace Sheffield (19:30.21) securing a runner-up finish.

Sumedha Uppalapati wound up just inside the top-25 in 24th position, while Chloe Kang just missed out, placing 26th.

Katie Wang finished 42nd. Karly German and Roshni Krishnamurthi crossed within seconds of each other in 51st and 52nd, respectively.

Lambert boys lead local teams at Wingfoot Classic

Several Forsyth County runners put together strong individual showings, while the Lambert boys produced the best team finish in the Wingfoot Classic over the weekend in Bartow County.

Fideles Christian's Jacob Tarkington won the boys varsity B event, with South Forsyth's Carmel Yonas and Lambert's Bella Cammarota placing second and third, respectively, in the girls championship race. Isabelle Gaharan, of the Longhorns, and Isabel Yonas, of the War Eagles, also produced top-12 finishes in the event.

Despite its highest finisher, Matthew Miller, crossing the line in 24th position, Lambert managed fourth place in the boys championship race of the ultra-competitive event. The Longhorns wound up with the best finish by a Georgia school in the race, with the top-three placers hailing from Tennessee, New York and Alabama.

Reid Latimer and Jackson Hogsed weren't far behind Miller, finishing 29th and 30th, respectively. Hayden Nicholason crossed in 83rd, and Stone Watson wound up just outside the top 100 in 101st position.

Competing without its top runner, South Forsyth placed 23rd out of 24 teams. Ben Winn produced an impressive 26th-place finish for the War Eagles, whose other runners all placed outside the top 140.

In the girls championship race, South Forsyth came in seventh, while Lambert placed 12th.

Outside of the Yonas sisters, Molly Hanlon (73rd) and Paige Harden (84th) managed the top times for the War Eagles. Kenley Adams' 56th-place finish helped the Longhorns land just inside the top half of the 24-team field.

Fideles placed 12th out of 29 teams in the boys varsity B event. In addition to Tarkington's victory, the Rangers saw three runners — Max Forester, Gibson Horner and Seth Lewis — finish between 74th and 86th.

While the Fideles girls didn't produce a team score, Sarah Utz (37th) and Mae Bearden (70th) finished in the top half of a 154-runner field that included several large public school programs.