Cross Country Roundup: Yonas sisters grab top spots in Atlanta Classic

South Forsyth's Carmel and Isabel Yonas finished first and second, respectively, during the Atlanta Classic Saturday in Douglas County.

The sisters led the War Eagles to a third-place finish in the event behind Walton and Decatur.

Molly Hanlon (15th) and Paige Harden (16th) crossed the line in quick succession, with Caroline Turner rounding out South Forsyth's scoring in 52nd position.

Denmark wound up 14th in the event, with Morgan Grace Sheffield producing a strong fourth-place showing.

Olivia Edge came in 66th overall; Sumedha Uppalapati managed to place 77th; Chloe Kang finished 85th; and Katie Wang landed just inside the top 100 in 99th position.

On the boys side, the Danes managed a fourth-place finish.

Ethan Bridge and Ben Sydell finished almost neck-and-neck to capture two of the top-five spots. South Forsyth's Ben Winn wound up just seconds behind the duo in sixth place.

Quincy Anderson (29th) and Meeth Naik (42nd) put together solid performances for Denmark. Evan Ashley led four Danes who finished between 54th and 62nd.

Aside from Winn, Wyatt Longstreth (33rd) produced the best finish among the 11th-place War Eagles. Harrison Garmon landed a 53rd-place showing. Thomas Lichtenwalner earned 95th position.

Three other South Forsyth runners crossed within 0.93 seconds of each other.

North Forsyth boys finish 6th in Mountain Invitational

The North Forsyth boys secured a sixth-place showing in the Mountain Invitational Tuesday at Unicoi State Park.

Brock Casey paced the Raiders with his top-10 finish. Outside of Casey coming in ninth, Ian Vinson (25th) and Evan Beasley (26th) posted the top times for North Forsyth.

Ben Blakslee wound up 53rd, and Daniel Murtagh rounded out the scoring for the Raiders in 66th.

William Knight led East Forsyth's competitors, finishing just ahead of the Vinson-Beasley duo in 24th position.

Ryder Holland came in 67th; Thomas Pederson managed an 84th-place showing; and Collin Denly finished 88th. Harrison Hunt (120th) concluded the scoring for the 12th-place Broncos in the 211-person race.

In the girls event, North Forsyth wound up 18th, while East Forsyth didn't post enough individual times to produce a team score.

Sophia Moerschel recorded the Raiders' best performance, placing 47th. Kamila Zurita (83rd) managed North Forsyth's only other top-100 finish.



Madison Malone easily paced the Broncos in 78th position, with her next-closest teammate placing outside the top 120.

