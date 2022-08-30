Cross Country: War Eagles' Bergey wins race; Wolverines land team title

South Forsyth's Ben Bergey took home the individual crown and the West Forsyth boys captured the team title during the North Georgia Championships Saturday in Jefferson.

Bergey easily broke the 16-minute mark, finishing with a time of 15:49.27 to earn a win by 12-plus seconds. The senior's stellar showing helped the War Eagles edge Cambridge for sixth place by a 169-170 margin.

However, the Wolverines won the overall championship, beating Roswell by six points (91-97) in the 15-team event.

Three West Forsyth runners earned top-10 placement, led by Diego Fernandes (16:07.30) and his No. 4 overall finish.

Fellow juniors Cole Schmoyer and Parker Chase placed seventh and 10th, respectively. Seniors Aidan Portelli (33rd) and Caleb Guinter (43rd) put together strong enough finishes to help hold off the Hornets.

As for South Forsyth, Ben Winn came in second among the War Eagles, finishing 19th. Adam Zorko came in 25th. Grant Longstreth (63rd) and Rishi Nagappan (70th) rounded out South Forsyth's scorers.

North Forsyth placed 13th. Brock Casey paced the Raiders with his 27th-place showing.

Evan Beasley (59th) and Daniel Murtagh (62nd) finished in close proximity to one another. Ben Blakslee and Thomas Durand wound up in 73rd and 88th position, respectively.

William Knight, East Forsyth's lone boys participant, wound up 17th overall out of 144 runners.

In the girls race, South Forsyth couldn't quite claim the title over a strong North Hall team, but the War Eagles did hold off the Wolverines by a 73-89 margin to secure runner-up.

South Forsyth used its top-end talent to edge out the impressive depth of West Forsyth, which placed its five scorers all inside the top 22 finishers.

Carmel (3rd, 19:13.11) and Isabel Yonas (7th, 20:10.24) each finished in the top 10 to pace the War Eagles. Molly Hanlon and Paige Harden crossed the finish line 15-plus seconds apart but still wound up placing 13th and 14th, respectively.

Danielle Schmuckal closed out the scoring for South Forsyth with a 40th-place showing.



West Forsyth's top two finishers — Sophie Kyle (15th) and Tess Krogman (16th) — crossed just behind Hanlon and Harden. The Wolverines' final three scorers all finished in succession and within 16 seconds of each other, with Katherine Bottoms, Calli Crawford and Lily Flood earning spots No. 20-22, respectively.

North Forsyth's girls competed in the varsity race at the meet, as opposed to the championship race in which South Forsyth and West Forsyth competed. The Raiders placed 13th out of 20 schools.

It was actually an eighth-grader, Adelyn Thomas, who paced North Forsyth in the event, finishing 54th overall.

East Forsyth saw two girls run in the varsity race, with Kate Weber (85th) leading the Broncos.