FCN boys basketball power rankings for Jan. 9-13

Here’s a look at the Forsyth County public school basketball ranking of the top five boys teams for the week beginning Jan. 9.
1. Lambert
There is no shortage of positive vibes on the court, as the Lambert Longhorns marked their seventh straight victory. Four different Longhorns reached double-digits in scoring against Alpharetta. Although, being 1-1 in Region 6-7A earns them second place in the standings. Lambert will travel to play against the South Forsyth War Eagles Jan 10.
2. Denmark
Denmark is the No. 1 team in Region 6-7A. The Danes smothered the War Eagles with the help of 17 points from senior Keinan McFarlande. Their next game is against Forsyth Central (2-12) Jan. 10.
3. West Forsyth
The West Forsyth Wolverines snuck past Monroe Area to avoid a six-game losing streak. West Forsyth will host Milton (12-3) Jan 10. The Wolverines have yet to be beaten at home, currently sitting at 3-0.
4. North Forsyth
The Raiders are holding their head above water right now at .500 with a Region 8-6A victory against Jackson County, 72-51. North Forsyth ranks fifth in region play and has a chance to improve its standing against Shiloh (6-8) Jan 10.
5. East Forsyth
The Broncos got back-to-back Region 8-4A wins last week, allowing 32.5 points per contest. Their next test in the region is on the road to face North Hall (8-7), which sits right above them in the region standings.